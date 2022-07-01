ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Biggest winners, losers from wild first day of NBA free agency

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first day of NBA free agency didn’t disappoint. Even before the free agent market officially opened at 3 p.m. PT Thursday, superstar Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. That sent NBA Twitter into a spiral, and then soon afterward...

www.nbcsports.com

The Spun

Brian Windhorst Predicts Kevin Durant's Next Team: Fans React

Brian Windhorst may be the most interesting person in NBA media right now. When he speaks, it's definitely worth paying attention. As the entire basketball world awaits news regarding Kevin Durant's trade request, Windhorst believes he knows where the veteran superstar will be playing next season. During a recent appearance...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: Sam Hauser lands three-year contract with Celtics

Sam Hauser has carved out a spot on a championship-level roster. Hauser has agreed to a three-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth roughly $6 million ($2 million per year) with the first two years fully guaranteed, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Sunday. Hauser joined the Celtics on a...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 1981 To 1990: Portland Trail Blazers Selected Sam Bowie Over Michael Jordan

The NBA Draft is a time of optimism in a team’s offseason because drafting the right player is absolutely essential to short-term and long-term success. The goal for every NBA franchise is to win championships, and that means focusing on building through the draft, making trades, or attracting stars in free agency to get there. While trades and free agency acquisitions are rare, the Draft happens every year, so it is so important because it gives teams the chance to take the players they need out of college. That is why we have seen an incredible mix of rookies coming into the NBA, most of them coming within the top 3 of a particular NBA Draft.
NBA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Celtics' Summer League roster is set; here are the names to know

There's plenty of buzz around the Boston Celtics after their reported additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. But before the new-look Celtics take the court this fall, the kids will get a chance to make their mark. The 2022 NBA Summer League kicks off this week in Las Vegas...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: What's left on the Celtics' offseason to-do list?

The Boston Celtics did the bulk of their summer lifting on Friday, agreeing to a trade with the Indiana Pacers to land Malcolm Brogdon and securing free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari. Boston then reached agreement with bench holdovers Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet. The Celtics have 12 players under contract and...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors stars in contact with KD following trade request

Could a reunion be in store for Kevin Durant and the Warriors? Never say never. On Sunday, Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported, citing sources, that the Warriors have interest in trading for Durant after the superstar requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported shortly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Only 6 NBA Point Guards Have Won The Finals MVP Award: Stephen Curry Finally Joins The List

The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Trae Young playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
NBA

