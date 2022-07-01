ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joey Valence & Brae drop rowdy new single startafight

Kerrang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Valence & Brae have unleashed a brand-new single. Following 2021 debut Crank It Up, the rising duo – real names Joey Valence and Braedan Lugue – have just dropped their rowdy new effort, startafight, which sees them channeling a...

www.kerrang.com

NME

Sparks are at work on their 27th studio album

Sparks have entered the studio to work on what will be their 27th studio album, as revealed on the band’s Instagram. The post, shared yesterday (July 4), shows the Mael brothers in front of a home computer set up with recording software. Vocalist Ron Mael is sat at the computer, while keyboardist Russell Mael is standing and holding a note pad with chord progressions written on it. View the post below:
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowdy#Beastie Boys#Joey Valence Brae#Nme
Mic

Beyoncé’s new single wants us to dance our doom away

When the world is at the point of smoldering and we’re too tired to do anything about it, you dance. And apparently, when the most iconic pop stars of our age have sat at the apex for so long, pushing into middle-age after decades in the business, you take a swerve into the sweaty thrum and blissful amnesia of the nightclub. With Beyoncé’s new house-heavy single, “Break My Soul,” the first track from her upcoming album act i: Renaissance, coming days after Drake’s own left turn into a similar dance sound on his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind, we are hearing, in real-time, one of the more interesting concerted evolutions not only for two of our biggest stars but also potentially for the state of pop music at large.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Reggae Film Star

Damien Jurado had been making records with assorted musicians for a dozen years before he made his first one with the producer Richard Swift, in 2010. They became instant creative foils and deep companions, cutting cover collections and bonding like brothers. Two essential things happened to Jurado’s music, too: First, Jurado—whose fragile tales of peripatetic loners and soft-spoken losers were sometimes decorated only by his murmured falsetto—began enjoying the process. “I just love being in the studio,” he said after finishing their fourth LP together. “Before I met Richard … I hated it.” That discovery, in turn, sparked one of the most staggering streaks of any American singer-songwriter during the previous decade. From 2010’s expansive but cozy Saint Bartlett to 2016’s dioramic Visions of Us on the Land, Jurado’s four collaborations with Swift framed the high stakes of his characters’ low situations with perfect psychedelic drapery. If Jurado’s earlier works felt like scenes from a curious movie written but not yet made, these records were the whole picture show, tenderly conceptualized and vividly rendered.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Paolo Nutini – Last Night in the Bittersweet review: Pop music at its finest

The eight years since the release of Scottish singer-songwriter Nutini’s third album Caustic Love feels like decades, and so it’s appropriate that things feel very different from the outset of this much-anticipated new record. Opener Afterneath swirls into earshot with the ominous and slow creep of strings followed by the cries of the man himself – it’s a real surprise to listeners more accustomed to the jaunty folk of previous releases that made his name.
MUSIC
The Independent

Elvis’s ‘Hound Dog’ wasn’t stolen from Big Mama Thornton, says the song’s co-writer Mike Stoller

“Hound Dog” co-writer Mike Stoller has refuted claims that Elvis Presley’s version of the classic rock’n’roll song was stolen from Big Mama Thornton. In an interview with Brain Hiatt for Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Stoller, 89, told the complicated story of “Hound Dog” and suggested that Presley’s version was actually inspired by another group’s rendition of the song.“Hound Dog”, was originally written by Stoller and his writing partner Jerry Leiber (who died in 2011). It was recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952 and released by Presley four years later.Although Presley knew about Thornton’s version, his rendition of “Hound...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch: Bullet For My Valentine create a crowdsurfing frenzy in The K! Pit

Well, it happened, and it absolutely ruled. The mighty Bullet For My Valentine made their K! Pit debut this summer, and they brought the most amount of crowdsurfers we think we’ve ever had at Blondies. With our pals Dead Man’s Fingers Rum, the Welsh metal heroes unleashed a killer...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Travis Barker is “much better” following “severe life-threatening pancreatitis”

Travis Barker has taken to social media to reassure fans that he is feeling “much better” since his hospitalisation earlier in the week. The blink-182 legend had been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with what has since turned out to be “severe life-threatening pancreatitis”. Thankfully, with “intensive treatment” he is now on the mend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

‘I knew this was different’: Nick Drake’s producer on misunderstood classic Pink Moon

It is 50 years since Nick Drake made Pink Moon, his third and final studio album, yet his gossamer melodies still beguile us. They are as mysterious as their creator, who almost never performed live and rarely agreed to be interviewed. Songs from the album such as Know and Harvest Breed are fragile haikus, as luminous and elusive as the day they were first played.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Saya Gray’s “WISH U PICKED ME...” is an experimental folk implosion

Saya Gray describes “WISH U PICKED ME...” as "an inner dialogue" with five of the Canadian-Japanese artist's personalities convening for the purposes of the creation. Where most artists have enough trouble steering a single vision without clashing sonics, Gray weaves genres into her visions as naturally as rivers that flow into one pure, uncompromised lake. That's clear throughout her engaging new EP 19 MASTERS, but "PICKED ME" is a particularly notable case study of this success.
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

The Daily Texan’s signature singles of June 2022

With popular releases making their way into summer playlists, old songs finding their way back on top of the charts and singles from big-name artists being played on repeat by fans, June quickly became a significant month for music. To wrap up the exciting month for music releases, The Daily Texan compiled a list of top singles that stood out in June.
TEXAS STATE
hypebeast.com

Loyle Carner Is Taking No Prisoners in His Latest Single "Hate"

South London’s Loyle Carner is finally back with new music. Following up on his 2019-released album Not Waving, But Drowning - which landed top three in the U.K. album charts at the time – and his 2020-released record “Yesterday,” the rap artist is now returning with a new percussion-heavy single entitled “Hate.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Who Let the Dogs Out? The Meaning Behind the Baha Men’s Song Lyrics

Surprisingly, the song “Who Let the Dogs Out” has a long and complicated history. Bridging the ’90s and the new millennium, many believe that the Baha Men created the song and gained fame for its appearance in the Rugrats in Paris: The Movie. Yet, that is not entirely the case. We are here, however, to tell you who actually let the dogs out and the meaning behind the song lyrics. Let’s get into it.
PETS

