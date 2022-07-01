ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Police Searching For Armed Robbers Wearing Tactical Vests

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery which...

Shore News Network

Armed Robbers in Northwest D.C. Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made another arrest in an armed robbery that took place on June 27th. This incident happened on the 1400 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

16-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning. The teen has been identified by police as 16-year-old Levoire Simmons from Northeast. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the reported shooting in the 700 block of Kennilworth Terrace Northeast around 1:15 a.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

28 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on July 3rd. This incident took place on the 1600 Block of K Street in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Girl, man shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man and a girl were shot in Southeast D.C. and police are searching for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mellon Street Southeast around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found two people shot. Police identified the victims as an adult man and a juvenile female. Police did not say how old the juvenile female was.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

52 Year-Old Man Shot in Central Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 53 year-old man shot in the leg on July 2nd. This incident happened on the 600 block of North Eutaw Place in Central Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 6:45 p.m., an off-duty BPD officer...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Police identify cyclist, fireworks stand worker struck and killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police have identified the two victims killed in a crash in northeast Washington D.C. Saturday evening. Metropolitan Police officials said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Minnesota Avenue NE approaching the intersection of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE around 5:40 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency that made him lose consciousness.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

14-Year-Old Reported Missing in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Clarissa Marie Del Rosario was last seen on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 10 a.m.,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officers Arrest Annapolis Man In Armed Robbery, Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Annapolis, according to authorities. De’Lass Reid, 25, allegedly used a handgun to demand cash and cell phones from two males in the Melrob Court area, police said. The shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Reid and his intended robbery victims, according to authorities. Reid is suspected of shooting one male in the abdomen and the other male in the arm, county officials said. Both males sought shelter in a nearby apartment complex as Reid ran off, according to authorities. Authorities later arrested...
Shore News Network

46 Year-Old Man Shot Twice In Neck in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on July 2nd in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, “At approximately 2:40 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the hospital, officers located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds to the neck. The victim is in critical condition. Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the hospital and assumed control of the investigation.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot and Killed Early 4th of July Morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots and fireworks filled the air in Baltimore on 4th of July, starting the day with one man killed by gunfire early in the morning. According to Baltimore Police, July 4 at approximately 3:12 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard discharging coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Three Women Shot in Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three women hospitalized on July 2nd. This incident happened on the 2600 block of Mura Street in Eastern Baltimore. Police say, “At approximately 11:52 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Mura...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. This incident happened on the1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. According to detectives, “At approximately 1:20 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot to Death in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man that took place on July 4th. This incident happened on 400 block of North Montford Avenue in Southeast, Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 3:12 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were patrolling the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

