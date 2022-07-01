ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Missing at-risk SLO man found dead, police say

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXWHM_0gSFKoQW00

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide and may be troubling for some readers.

An at-risk San Luis Obispo man who was reported missing on Wednesday was found deceased, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Jason Errecalde, 37, was last seen at his residence in the 1500 block of Madonna Road, the agency said in a news release.

According to his wife, he left the home on foot early Wednesday morning.

Errecalde had previously expressed a “serious suicide plan” to take his own life, Tiffany Errecalde, wrote Thursday in a post on the SLO County News Facebook page.

How to get help

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255 toll-free. You can also call the Central Coast Hotline for free at 800-783-0607 for 24-7 assistance. To learn the warning signs of suicide, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Paso Robles Police & Fight in the Park 07.05.2022

Saturday night, Paso Robles police broke up a fight at the downtown city park involving about 20 juveniles. One 12-year-old boy sustained a broken jaw. He was transported to a local hospital. A 14-year-old male juvenile was arrested for felony battery and booked at juvenile services center in San Luis...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing juvenile last seen in South County

– On July 1, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo. Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer. She was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. She has no known friends in the area. She does have family members living in the Santa Maria area.
NIPOMO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local law enforcement discuss aftermath of illegal firework bust

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Grover Beach Police discuss how the illegal firework enforcement went during the evening of 4th of July. Officers say the department use drones to help combat the use of illegal fireworks. Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 to hear more about what law enforcement had to say in response to The post Local law enforcement discuss aftermath of illegal firework bust appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GROVER BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suicide Prevention#Slo
calcoastnews.com

Nipomo woman survives crash, two people killed

A Nipomo woman survived a pair of fatal crashes on Highway 1 in Orcutt on Saturday evening, two people died. Shortly after 10 p.m., a 41-year-old Santa Maria man was traveling northbound on Highway 1 in a Honda Civic when he rear ended a Nissan Sentra driven by the 19-year-old Nipomo woman. The crash killed an 18-year-old Santa Maria woman, who was a passenger inside the Nipomo woman’s vehicle. The Nipomo woman suffered minor injuries.
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
calcoastnews.com

Arson suspected in multiple fires in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Fire Department is investigating four possible arson fires that were discovered Saturday burning in the riverbed area. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a fire in the riverbed near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Road. Firefighters arriving to battle the blaze discovered a second fire north of the first fire near Highway 101.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
172
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy