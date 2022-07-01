Missing at-risk SLO man found dead, police say

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide and may be troubling for some readers.

An at-risk San Luis Obispo man who was reported missing on Wednesday was found deceased, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Jason Errecalde, 37, was last seen at his residence in the 1500 block of Madonna Road, the agency said in a news release.

According to his wife, he left the home on foot early Wednesday morning.

Errecalde had previously expressed a “serious suicide plan” to take his own life, Tiffany Errecalde, wrote Thursday in a post on the SLO County News Facebook page.

How to get help

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255 toll-free. You can also call the Central Coast Hotline for free at 800-783-0607 for 24-7 assistance. To learn the warning signs of suicide, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org .