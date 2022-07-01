ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Huntingdon The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clinton; Mifflin; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania North central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Centre Hall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Potters Mills around 230 PM EDT. Spring Mills, Poe Valley State Park and Madisonburg around 240 PM EDT. Millheim, Aaronsburg and Coburn around 250 PM EDT. Woodward and Weikert around 300 PM EDT. Mifflinburg, R.B. Winter State Park and Laurelton Center around 310 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Loganton, Hartleton, McCall Dam State Park, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania Military Museum. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lock Haven and Mile Run exits, specifically from mile markers 183 to 196. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 77 to 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Weekend storms cause damage in Adams County

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Severe storms ripped through parts of Adams County on Saturday, bringing strong winds and hail to the area. Tyler Truan had just sat down to dinner at his home in Mount Joy Township, Adams County. “About 10 minutes later, I just heard a...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

20-mile chase ends with crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 20-year-old was placed in Jefferson County prison after state police said he led them on a 20-mile chase. Logan Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was driving an Eclipse Spyder on Route 36 when police attempted to stop him on July 2 at around 6:54 p.m. Wells led police on the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police chase from New Alexandria to Latrobe reached speeds of 90 mph

A New Alexandria man is free on unsecured bail after state police said he led them on a chase through a campground near Keystone State Park during the Fourth of July weekend. Police said they apprehended Luis A. Marsales, 26, along Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe. He is charged with fleeing...
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kiski Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash this afternoon in Kiski Township, Armstrong County. 58-year-old Anthony Stasko of Indiana, PA, and his wife Kim, were both riding down Route 56 near the intersection of Balsinger Road, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.That's when a vehicle driven by Michael Flynn crossed Balsinger Road and struck them.Stasko was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was life-flighted to the hospital. They were both wearing helmets.The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person killed in Kiski crash

An Indiana man was killed Sunday afternoon when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, according to the Armstrong County coroner. Anthony D. Stasko, 58, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Kim Stasko, on Route 56 in Kiski when a 2011 Honda CRV came across Balsinger Road and collided with the motorcycle, officials said. The motorcycle was pushed off the roadway and Stasko and his wife were thrown from the bike.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One adult, several children injured in ATV crash in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several children were hurt in an ATV crash in Indiana County on Sunday.State Police say emergency crews were called to a wooded area near Pioneer Lake Road in Montgomery Township around 7:30 on Sunday night.Officials tell KDKA that one adult and several children were injured.There's no word on how old the children are or what their conditions were at the time of the incident. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville gas station offering deep gas discount on July 4

A Monroeville gas station will be the hottest spot in town on Monday, at least from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, when it lowers gas prices to $2.38 per gallon for regular unleaded. The Sunoco station along Haymaker Road will offer the deep discount through a program with the Americans for Prosperity in Pennsylvania (AFP-PA), according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
MONROEVILLE, PA
abc27.com

One dead in accident near Rt. 15 in Adams County

HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in an accident near Rt. 15 in Huntingdon Township on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 94 at approximately 1:50 p.m. that effected traffic in both directions at the exit for US 15 north, creating a ramp closure. The accident has cleaned up since and all lanes are now open.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona man pushes toddler in center of state highway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old man is behind bars after police were told he was pushing a baby stroller in the center of 6th Avenue before leading officers on a brief pursuit. Altoona police were called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a man, later identified as Jaleel […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg Heritage Days ready to return

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– After being cancelled the last two years, Philipsburg’s annual Heritage Days event is set to return in July. The event goes on from Tuesday, July 12 throughout Sunday, July 17 and will feature music and entertainment while celebrating the town’s heritage. A full schedule of events can be found below: Tuesday, July […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park prepares for Summer Thunder fireworks show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park‘s Summer Thunder is back for the park’s 75th anniversary celebration on Monday, and the park is taking the time to set up the fireworks. Over 2,500 firework shells ranging from three to 10 inches were placed in designated areas according to the show’s script. “We never really […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Brockway’s 56th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Brockway is holding their 56th annual old-fashioned Fourth of July with a bustling celebration. The events are held right in town and include a variety of activities from basketball tournaments, free swimming, music, food, races, car shows, and much more. The day’s activities will lead to a parade beginning at 6:00 […]
BROCKWAY, PA

