ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok confirms that China-based employees can access US user data, but only through an 'approval process'

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Td3zt_0gSFJALn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnC8k_0gSFJALn00

Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images

  • TikTok confirmed in a letter to Republican senators that China-based employees can access US user data.
  • The letter said that the access is "subject to a series of robust cybersecurity controls."
  • A recent report shined a new light on privacy and security concerns for the social-media platform.

TikTok confirmed that China-based employees of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, have access to US user data under certain circumstances in a letter obtained by The New York Times responding to nine Republican senators' inquiries about the matter.

"Employees outside the US, including China-based employees, can have access to TikTok US user data subject to a series of robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols overseen by our US-based security team," TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew wrote in the letter.

"TikTok has an internal data classification system and approval process in place that assigns levels of access based on the data's classification and requires approvals for access to US user data," Chew added. "The level of approval required is based on the sensitivity of the data according to the classification system."

Sal Rodriguez, who is currently a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, first reported for CNBC last year that ByteDance had access to US data and was closely involved in making decisions for TikTok.

A new light was shined on the privacy and security concerns after BuzzFeed News recently reported, based on audio of internal meetings it obtained, that ByteDance employees had repeatedly accessed US user data over at least a four-month period, and that US-based employees did not have permission to access it.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News for its report, a TikTok spokesperson said, in part: "We know we're among the most scrutinized platforms from a security standpoint, and we aim to remove any doubt about the security of US user data."

On the same day BuzzFeed News published its story, TikTok announced that "100% of US user traffic is being routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," rather than being stored in its own data centers in the US and Singapore.

In the letter, Chew wrote that the BuzzFeed News report "contains allegations and insinuations that are incorrect and are not supported by facts."

After BuzzFeed News published its report, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr called on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Leaked audio of more than 80 TikTok meetings reveal China-based employees are accessing US user data, new report claims

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Mac

TikTok commits to changes to avoid App Store ban

Earlier this week, an FCC commissioner in the United States called on both Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their respective apps stores. Now, TikTok parent company ByteDance has responded to the situation and confirmed that some China-based employees can access data of TikTok users in the United States.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Data Classification#Oracle Cloud#Republican#Chinese#Bytedance#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc#Buzzfeed News
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Fox News

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says

China may be using software inside smart coffee makers to spy on owners of the devices, according to a report. Internet-connected coffee makers that are made in China are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to American researcher Christopher Balding. Balding released a report specifically on the Kalerm machines manufactured in Jiangsu, China.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

China denounces NASA's claims it is taking over the moon: American space agency says the nation has stolen ideas and technology from others to weaponize the lunar surface

China on Monday denounced NASA's claims it is planning to take over the moon as part of its military space program. The allegations came NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, who told Bild on Saturday that the US is now involved in a space race with China. 'We must be very concerned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Mystery hacker says 1 billion people exposed in ‘biggest hack in history’

A mystery hacker has claimed to have stolen a massive batch of data containing sensitive information on roughly a billion Chinese citizens, with cyber experts warning it may be one of the biggest breaches in history.The 23 terabyte (TB) cache was allegedly stolen from the Shanghai police department and was advertised on hacking forums in the country.The anonymous internet user, identifying themselves as “ChinaDan”, posted on Breach Forums last week offering to sell the data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about £165,000.“In 2022, the Shanghai National Police (SHGA) database was leaked. This database contains many TB of data and information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

543K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy