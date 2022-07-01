ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

City commission approves Phoenicia expansion

 4 days ago

Birmingham's Phoenicia restaurant was approved for a 1,381-square-foot addition to the rear of its building, adding to the restaurant’s back-of-house space and kitchen facilities as well as a new private dining room, as a final site plan and design plan review application was unanimously approved by the Birmingham City Commission on...

HometownLife.com

Proposed deck for new bistro planned on Old Woodward gives Birmingham planning board pause

Issues regarding where to place a patio at one of Birmingham's newest planned bistros have delayed some approvals for the restaurant. Wilders, a new restaurant seeking a bistro license with the city, seeks to demolish the Junior League of Birmingham structure currently at 460 N. Old Woodward and replace it with a new building that would include the restaurant and space for a kitchen.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
wemu.org

Construction of new roundabout in Ann Arbor now underway

The closure is expected to last for around eight weeks while the Washtenaw County Road Commission builds a new, single-lane roundabout there. Commission spokesperson Emily Kizer says, after analyzing the intersection, they decided the best way to reduce congestion and improve safety there was to replace the current four-way stop with a roundabout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Grill serves up salads, sandwiches along Grand River

There's a new option to grab some classic comfort food in Farmington. Recently replacing the former Panera Bread at 34635 Grand River is the Farmington Grill, a new family dining establishment opened by business partners Larry Oroshi and Tom Karaqi. The restaurant is the first ownership venture for the two,...
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

Wayne County hazardous waste site OK'd for changes in landfill storage

State environmental regulators have approved a Wayne County hazardous waste facility's request for a modified operating license. The approval allows the facility, Wayne Disposal Inc. in Van Buren Township, to redesign its liner and incorporate geosynthetic clay liners into portions of the 120-acre landfill instead of compacted clay. The modified...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

See the luxurious amenities, panoramic views of this 14,000-square-foot Michigan estate

WASHTENAW COUNTY – An indoor saltwater pool, vaulted ceilings and rolling hills are the highlights of a spacious 14,000-square-foot estate in between Ann Arbor and Saline. The home at 3929 Pleasant Lake Road, built in 2001, offers sweeping views of its 10-acre property. Seven bedrooms and seven full and two half baths can be found on the three-level estate. The heated saltwater pool is housed in its own separate wing lined with French doors and featuring an automatic childproof cover and separate full bath and changing room.
SALINE, MI
The Oakland Press

WARN alerts higher than in 2021

The number of plant closings and significant layoff notices to the state has risen from last year. For the first six months of 2022, the state has received 15 plant closings and mass layoff notices, which are required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. This year’s...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Keep fossil fuels out of our democracy

In November 2019, City Council unanimously declared a climate emergency. The resolution outlined the disastrous effects of climate change on our community, including a significant increase in annual temperatures and a 44% increase in annual precipitation in the last 30 years that has led to massive flooding across Washtenaw County and expansive crop failures throughout our state. It also determined that the only way to stop these harmful changes in our climate is to act “immediately to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Ryba’s THC-infused Fudge

Harry Ryba always knew a smart business move when he saw one. In the middle of the Great Depression, he bet on selling inexpensive treats, opening his first confectionary in Detroit in 1936. He hired the mouthy but charismatic teen who hawked newspapers outside his shop; that kid would go on to be Ryba’s business partner and son-in-law. Together, they made Ryba’s fudge the official sweet of the Detroit Auto Show, and then in the ’60s, made it synonymous with Mackinac Island. Today, Ryba’s hasn’t quit seizing on smart opportunities; it recently teamed up with cannabis grower Classic Roots Farm to launch Ryba’s Roots, maker of THC-infused fudge, gummies, and more. The line’s Mackinac Island THC-infused fudge is rich and creamy as any Ryba fudge you know and gives off no skunky smell or flavor. Yet, within 45 minutes, it was clear this was not the Ryba fudge we’ve known. The high was as clean and delicious as Harry’s signature sweet. Learn more at Ryabasroots.com and find retailers at classicrootsfarm.com.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Recycling inspectors will search through, tag residential carts in Ann Arbor this summer

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will take part in the national “Feet on the Street” campaign this summer to educate residents about best recycling practices. In phase one of the project, residents living in single-family homes can expect to receive a series of educational postcards to arrive in the mail with tips to improve single-stream curbside recycling. Then, from July 11-Aug. 5, cart tagging staff will make their way through neighborhoods and will look inside recycling carts on the curb before they are picked up.
welovedexter.com

Ewing Pros / Real Estate One HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Private half-acre oasis in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods

Back of the baseball card: 4 Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths / 3,880 SqFt / MLS# 3288666. Custom contemporary 2-story located in Ann Arbor Hills is nestled into a private half-acre oasis in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods! With over 5,000sf of finished living space this custom design/build was completed in 2004. Enjoy fantastic natural light streaming in from all sides. The generous family room with airy cathedral ceilings and large fireplace is the heart of the home, it’s flanked by a 3-season porch with a vaulted ceiling and overlooks a private backyard. Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, black pearl granite and cherry cabinets combine to make a premium culinary experience to any chef’s delight! The sprawling second floor features fabulous high, angular ceilings throughout each of the four bedrooms. The primary en suite has huge windows from front to back and a grand bathroom with tumbled-marble and a jetted tub. The 4th bedroom en suite is perfect for a nanny or guests. The finished and expansive lower-level has multiple daylight windows, an attractive work-out studio and plentiful storage options. With the perfect blend of craftsmanship, practicality and a coveted location, 2565 Bedford sets itself apart as one of the finest examples of living in the city.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Get a total lavender experience at Milan’s upcoming Lavender Harvest Festival

MILAN, MI – Lavender lovers may want to mark their calendars for the 5th annual Lavender Harvest Festival in Milan. This one-day event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Lavender Lane, 12040 Plank Road, allows attendees to explore over six acres of English and French lavender, with food vendors incorporating lavender into their products, artisan vendors, live music and more.
The Oakland Press

‘Concerts in the Park’ happening in Oakland County communities

Residents are invited to enjoy live music in the parks of local communities. Many offer concession stands or food trucks for purchasing refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on at these outdoor concerts. • Troy Summer Sensation Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Kathleen Murray &...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
mitechnews.com

Ford Ends Lease Buyout Option For Electric Vehicles

DEARBORN – Ford has just ended the option given to Ford electric vehicle customers to buy out the car at the end of the lease. Ford customers who had a lease before June 15 are not affected. This means that they will still have the option to buy out the car at lease end.
DEARBORN, MI
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale Macomb County Michigan

Classic Cars For Sale Macomb County Michigan. Our specialty is classic cars, antique cars, muscle cars, pre war and post war cars, old cars, classic trucks. Find michigan used car at the best price. Our website is aimed to deliver the best database with contact. Selling this 1929 ford 2...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Did you see Bob Seger perform in Livingston County?

Lots of big musical acts have played in Livingston County. You can read about some of them here. Rumors persist that Seger — one of Michigan’s favorite musical sons — played in Livingston County. We’ve heard Seger rocked the Howell Armory, and we’ve heard he played the Main Event Night Club in Brighton; but we’ve been unable to confirm that he played at either venue, or any other in Livingston County for that matter.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Tractor Supply Building Hits the Market, Ask is $4.2 Million

The Tractor Supply Co. building at 111 Sage Ct. in Saline is on the market for $4.24 million. According to the real estate listing on Crexi.com, the owner of the Tractor Supply Co. store has been there for more than 20 years and has 13 years remaining on the lease.
SALINE, MI
My Magic GR

Watch: Michigan Fireworks Accidentally All Go Off In 30 Seconds

Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan. My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Saturday Extra: Boat House collapse blows a wedding off course

Happy long holiday weekend! We hope you celebrate safely and with friends and loved ones. If you're spending any time on a boat, this is the Saturday Extra for you: We have a personal tale from reporter Nick Manes about the Belle Isle Boat House, plus a sidenote about its more recent history, and a look at the burgeoning Great Lakes cruise business.
DETROIT, MI

