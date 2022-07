July 4, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. As Americans celebrate Independence Day with parades and fireworks, we should recognize what makes our country special. America is great because of the founding ideals and fundamental freedoms first articulated in our Declaration of Independence and later guaranteed by our Constitution and Bill of Rights. This Fourth of July marks 246 years since the Founding Fathers declared three self-evident truths adopted by Congress on July, 4, 1776.

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO