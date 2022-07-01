ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester, IL

Controversial St. Joe’s Development Plan Heads To Westchester Zoning Board

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, July 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A controversial plan to build a community center and light manufacturing complex on the site of the old St. Joseph High School, 10900 W. Cermak Rd. in Westchester, has caused fresh consternation among residents and prompted questions about village officials’ knowledge...

Flags On Parade During Westchester Fourth Of July Celebrations

The Westchester Fourth of July Parade brought out hundreds on Monday afternoon. | Shanel Romain. Monday, July 4, 2022 || Photos by Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester held its annual Fourth of July parade on Monday afternoon, with the event drawing a crowd of hundreds. In the days leading up to the parade, residents festooned their windows, porches, driveways and sidewalks with American flags provided by area realtors. Below are photos of Westchester’s Fourth of July celebrations:
