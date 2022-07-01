Controversial St. Joe’s Development Plan Heads To Westchester Zoning Board

At its latest meeting, Naperville City Council revised its municipal code to address how mayoral appointees and elected officials conduct themselves at meetings, in the public and on social media. Some of the changes include prohibiting city officials and board and commission members from using their role to promote a private enterprise as well as ensuring that they refrain from actions or words that might compromise Naperville’s reputation. The newly adopted policy was prompted by a recent leak of the name of a controversial figure being considered for a position on the Special Events and Community Arts Commission. Copies of the new code have been sent to all existing commission and board members and will be a topic of discussion in future meetings.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO