The Indiana Department of Health has announced that the public can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children through age 5 by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov. Appointments are available for individuals seeking the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years on the state’s scheduling platform. IDOH has updated its map at www.ourshot.in.gov to show sites that are offering vaccines for this age group.

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO