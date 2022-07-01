Severe Weather Potentially Coming to New York State
By Chris Owen
96.1 The Breeze
4 days ago
We're on the cusp of the Fourth of July weekend. Many people will be out with family and friends all weekend; it's a popular few days to just go somewhere with the family or relax with a cookout and not have a care in the world, as we celebrate our nation's...
The end of really nice summer weather here in Western New York has come to an end today. Out with the sunshine and in with rain, wind, and thunderstorms. Hopefully, you had a chance to enjoy the sunny skies this past long fourth of July weekend but it will end today for a brief time.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The warnings have since expired. Click here to see active weather alerts in New England. An earlier version of this blog follows:. We got a good amount of rain this morning that...
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The tropics might have been slow to start this hurricane season (not that anyone is complaining), but things are starting to heat up! Within 24 hours, Tropical Storm Bonnie and Tropical Strom Colin have formed. Bonnie formed late Friday morning. Tropical Storm Colin formed off the South Carolina coast early Saturday morning. […]
Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
A very popular specialty grocer is opening its biggest New York location in the Hudson Valley in the very near future! This will be the company's closest store to the Mid-Hudson Valley. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is preparing to open a new location in Yorktown, New York. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is...
Nearly 11 million New Yorkers have gotten their Excelsior Passes to date. This means there are nearly 11 million Excelsior Passes that are going to expire. Here's what you need to do next. The New York State Excelsior Pass is a free, voluntary platform that Empire State residents can access...
At least 15 earthquakes have rocked South Carolina in the last 7 days, with the strongest striking yesterday within the last week; even so, shaking continues today with additional earthquakes, added to the swarm that has produced more than 45 earthquakes since December. Today, three earthquakes were reported by USGS,...
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, New York state is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
Finger Lakes bass is second state record established this year. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced a new state record for smallmouth bass was set June 15, opening day for bass harvest season. Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion reeled in an 8-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Seneca County. Russell’s bass surpassed the previous record by two ounces, a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
In a response to the Supreme Court Decision that New York’s restriction that someone applying to get a concealed carry permit need a stated reason for carrying outside the home is unconstitutional Governor Hochul announced signing emergency legislation to restrict gun owners. The new legislation restricts places where permit holders are allowed to carry firearms. Areas where guns will not be allowed to be carried include Times Square, churches, bars, restaurants, airports, public parks, subways, trains, buses, ferries, schools, libraries, public parks, zoos, homeless shelters, and private property without permission of the property owner. Democrats hail this as a landmark decision with Hochul saying this will make New Yorkers “feel safer.” And that it is the “embodiment of what it means to be an American. In honor of our 4th of July weekend.” Republicans called it a “national embarrassment” and vowed that these restrictions would also be declared unconstitutional.
For most of us, summer has begun. Technically, summer does not officially begin until tomorrow, June 21st, but after Memorial Day is always the "unofficial" start of summertime; especially here in New York State. Kids will be off of school and more people will be outside and have more free...
Prior to the 4th of July weekend in New York, the state announced that police would be cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. Several people from Western New York were arrested during the enforcement period this weekend (one Hamburg woman was arrested prior to the crackdown). The endorsement period...
Soon Tik Tokers and Instagram Influencers will be coming to Western New York to take photos at one of the most photographic locations in the entire state. The Sunflowers Of Sanborn will be opening very soon. According to their website, the opening date will be August 1st. When the Sunflowers...
New York beaches are stepping up shark attack prevention and ocean safety after a sighting and possible encounter on a Nassau County beach. The precautions include patrols by boats, a helicopter and a drone. Officials said a 40-year-old man swimming at Jones Beach on Long Island was treated for a possible shark bite and released from a local medical center.
A 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht, named In Too Deep, has run aground at a beach in Long Island, New York. The incident took place on June 26, and the yacht was stranded on Bailie Beach, Mattituck for over seven hours. The yacht was refloated during high tides with the...
New updates about the tanker fire on Interstate-86 have been provided by New York State Police. According to police, the fire was caused by a brake malfunction in the rear section of the trailer. They say that the tanker contained carbon dioxide, but nothing escaped from the tanker. Hazmat crews from Elmira were on the […]
Looking at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, this county has the most violent crimes and property crimes. The stats provided by the state are for the county, but I've also included the major city in it. This is not meant to scare, just to make New Yorkers and visitors aware.
Are you ready! In just a matter of days, Trader Joe's will open its closest New York location to the Mid-Hudson Valley!. The wait is almost over! Trader Joe's is just about ready to open up its new location in northern Westchester County. Rumors of Trader Joe's Opening New Location...
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12