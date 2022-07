Sometimes a viral trend is so stunning that even a major film production company approves of it – that’s how popular the new Minions TikTok trend is. Avid fans of the Despicable Me franchise have been going to see Minions: The Rise of Gru wearing full suits, taking the film comically serious. It’s truly something to behold – large groups of young people filling half a cinema, looking like Men in Black cosplayers.

