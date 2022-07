RAPID CITY, SD (GC.com, SDSportscene.com) – FRIDAY. Aberdeen got a walk-off knock from Casey Vining to pick up the 7-6 win. The Smittys were down a run in the B7 before Brock Martin doubled in Drew Salfrank to tie the game. Vining’s hit sent Martin across the dish to end it. Each team had five errors in the game.

