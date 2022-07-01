Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s Death Ruled Accidental Overdose

Last week, we learned of the heartbreaking news that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson tragically passed away at only 26.

Police were called to a Baltimore residence around 11:25 PM on June 21st, but there were no further details on how the young linebacker passed away.

However, new details have emerged on Ferguson’s cause of death.

According to TMZ, Ferguson died due to a combination of of fentanyl and cocaine. The Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore noted that the death was ruled an accident.

The 6-foot-5 275 pound linebacker was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech, where he was nicknamed “Sack Daddy” after breaking the all-time NCAA sack record, with a total of 45.

Over the course of the three seasons he spent with the Ravens, he racked up 4.5 sacks and 67 tackles in a span of 38 games.

Ferguson’s death has followed a string of both current and former NFL players this year, as Ravens legendary lineman Tony Siragusa passed away at 55, along with former Cowboys star running back Marion Barber, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney.

It’s been a tough year for the NFL.

RIP.