ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Kuhrt selected as new Deputy Superintendent in Victoria

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLW8l_0gSF9zfl00

VICTORIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The former Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District is heading to a new job in Victoria.

According to the Victoria ISD website , Michael Kuhrt was hired as the new Deputy Superintendent in a meeting on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

RELATED: WFISD Board announces Kuhrt has resigned

“I am excited to join #TeamVISD,” Kuhrt said. “I look forward to meeting staff, the community, and getting to work supporting campuses as we strive for every student to pursue their genius and find their ‘and’.”

Kuhrt will assume his new role in Victoria, located about two hours southeast of San Antonio, on July 5, 2022.

As the Deputy Superintendent, Kuhrt will oversee business services, human resources, maintenance, technology, transportation, and athletics.

Victoria ISD has an enrollment of about 13,500 students.

Kuhrt resigned as WFISD’s Superintendent in April 2022 , however, his separation agreement made his resignation effective at the end of the day on June 30.

RELATED: Resignation agreement released for WFISD Superintendent

That agreement also stipulated he would be paid his full salary and benefits through June 30 unless he accepted a job with another district before then, at which point his payments would end the day before he starts the new job.

Additional payments made to Kuhrt, according to his separation agreement:

  • $10,000 deferred payment if still employed June 10
  • $40,000 payment under his contract if still employed June 30
  • $20,000 payment if still employed June 30

In addition to his regular salary, Kuhrt would receive $70,000 from WFISD if he remained employed thru the end of his contract, June 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 The Buzz

North Texas Fireworks Show Ends Early Due to Fire Breaking Out

Fans who waited all day for fireworks did not get the full show last night in one Texas city. Hopefully everyone had a safe and happy Fourth of July. This was the first Fourth of July since like 2011 where I didn't have to work. So I did not see any fireworks shows, I took full advantage of that day off and just relaxed. Doesn't look like Wichita Falls had any problems last night, but south of us in Fort Worth folks did not get the show they signed up for.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Victoria, TX
Sports
City
Victoria, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls sees 3rd human smuggling arrest in 3 days

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Law enforcement officials have made yet another arrest for human smuggling in Wichita County, marking three such arrests in as many days. William Carlos-Baran is charged with Smuggling of Persons and is being held at the Wichita County Jail on a detainer warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet. It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfisd Board#Wfisd S Superintendent
Texoma's Homepage

Law enforcement prep for busy holiday weekend, DUIs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is often associated by a rise in drunk driving-related fatalities and serious injuries. To prevent the number of injuries TxDOT has launched a new campaign called ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ to encourage Texans not to drink and drive. More than 300 alcohol-related traffic crashes were […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
wbrc.com

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming...
IOWA PARK, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Edna, TX USA

Me and my son were spending time at our local library in Edna Texas! As we were leaving he walked by a little tree in the landscape of the library and found this beautiful little heart hanging! He was so excited and once I read the tag and looked at the website, my heart was just so happy!! What a lovely act of kindness! It truly brightened my sons day!
EDNA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains found in Lawton trash can

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department said two individuals are in custody after a victim was found in a trash can in Lawton over the weekend. Andrew Grubbs, Public Information Officer with the Lawton PD, said on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers were dispatched...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Popular local Mexican restaurant to close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We now have learned the fate of a popular Mexican restaurant in Wichita Falls. Fiesta Mariachi management has confirmed the sale of the building to Nacol’s Jewelers. Fiesta Mariachi’s last day will be July 13, 2022, according to their Facebook page. “To our beloved Fiesta mariachi Customers, I want to thank […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD battles two overnight house fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two house fires early Tuesday morning. On July 5 at 3:29 a.m. the WFFD was alerted to a fire at 1416 N. 8th Street. When crews arrived there was not smoke showing at the residence. When crews went in to investigate the home they located […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local farm holds 4th of July celebration

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early Fourth of July celebrations started at Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm with a fundraiser for Holy Family Classical Academy’s upcoming school year. “This is a general fundraiser for our school. It’s just a good opportunity for families to come and get together during the summer and you know have […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

LPD blocks off area near 31st & Cache Rd.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime scene tape blocked off an area in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road. The Lawton Police Department was on scene. This is a developing story. We have reached out to LPD officials for...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy