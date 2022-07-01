Kuhrt selected as new Deputy Superintendent in Victoria

VICTORIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The former Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District is heading to a new job in Victoria.

According to the Victoria ISD website , Michael Kuhrt was hired as the new Deputy Superintendent in a meeting on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

“I am excited to join #TeamVISD,” Kuhrt said. “I look forward to meeting staff, the community, and getting to work supporting campuses as we strive for every student to pursue their genius and find their ‘and’.”

Kuhrt will assume his new role in Victoria, located about two hours southeast of San Antonio, on July 5, 2022.

As the Deputy Superintendent, Kuhrt will oversee business services, human resources, maintenance, technology, transportation, and athletics.

Victoria ISD has an enrollment of about 13,500 students.

Kuhrt resigned as WFISD’s Superintendent in April 2022 , however, his separation agreement made his resignation effective at the end of the day on June 30.

That agreement also stipulated he would be paid his full salary and benefits through June 30 unless he accepted a job with another district before then, at which point his payments would end the day before he starts the new job.

Additional payments made to Kuhrt, according to his separation agreement:

$10,000 deferred payment if still employed June 10

$40,000 payment under his contract if still employed June 30

$20,000 payment if still employed June 30

In addition to his regular salary, Kuhrt would receive $70,000 from WFISD if he remained employed thru the end of his contract, June 30.

