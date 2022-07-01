Progress being made on new middle school space

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to a farm on Brown County Road 27 three miles west of Sleepy Eye after a man became trapped in a grain bin. Officials say the call came in shortly before 11:30 Tuesday morning in Prairieville Township that Robert Nelson was trapped and was buried up past his shoulders. Grain bin rescue equipment including a silo tube was used to get Nelson out. Nelson was taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center as a precaution. He was later released and was back to work on the farm Tuesday afternoon. Sleepy Eye Police, the state patrol and Central Region Cooperative all assisted in the rescue which took about an hour.

SLEEPY EYE, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO