ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakefield, MN

Progress being made on new middle school space

By Justin Lessman
Lakefield Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgress continues to be made on the new...

www.lakefieldstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

City of Fairmont asking for public’s help

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is asking for the public’s help in ways to revamp one of their biggest parks; Gomsrud. For the 2022 budget, city officials included $30,000 to hire a consultant for future plans for Gomsrud Park. Officials say needed improvements include the pavement,...
FAIRMONT, MN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Fairmont, MN USA

Found a heart on a bike ride. I originally left it there. I then took my youngest daughter who is 7 back to the spot and it was still there. I guess it was meant for us to have.
FAIRMONT, MN
more1049.com

Everly Woman Hurt in Crash Involving Motorcycle East of Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD)—An Everly woman was hurt in crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon east of Spencer. The Iowa State Patrol says the motorcycle, operated by 39-year-old Heather Dillingham was westbound on Highway 18 near the intersection of County Road N-14 around 1:30 when a southbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Sara Murphy of Springfield, Illinois reportedly pulled out in front of her leading to the collision.
SPENCER, IA
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakefield, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
KEYC

I-90 closed near Blue Earth due to crash

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of I-90 near Blue Earth has closed due to a crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says eastbound I-90 west of Blue Earth is temporarily closed due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured; drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. For updated...
BLUE EARTH, MN
kicdam.com

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Alerts After Report of Possible Child Enticement

Jackson, MN (KICD)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public alert after receiving a report of possible child enticement. A statement posted to social media on Sunday says a child made the report saying a white male with a beard and sunglasses driving an older model, red SUV asked them to get into his vehicle in the area of Butler Avenue and North Highway in Jackson but sped off when the child refused.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
knuj.net

FARMER RESCUED FROM GRAIN BIN NEAR SLEEPY EYE

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to a farm on Brown County Road 27 three miles west of Sleepy Eye after a man became trapped in a grain bin. Officials say the call came in shortly before 11:30 Tuesday morning in Prairieville Township that Robert Nelson was trapped and was buried up past his shoulders. Grain bin rescue equipment including a silo tube was used to get Nelson out. Nelson was taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center as a precaution. He was later released and was back to work on the farm Tuesday afternoon. Sleepy Eye Police, the state patrol and Central Region Cooperative all assisted in the rescue which took about an hour.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault County Register

W’bago’s SuperValu bites the dust

Monday, June 27, marked both an end and a beginning for one of Winnebago’s Main Street mainstays. For the past few years, Winnebago’s aging, but historic SuperValu building has crumbled into a decrepit eyesore and veritable safety hazard. Hoping to transform the unusable building site into a valuable...
WINNEBAGO, MN
myklgr.com

Sheriff’s office tracks down hit-and-run driver in Redwood County

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office located a hit-and-run driver who left a collision in Redwood County Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:29 p.m. on June 30, Tasha Frasher, age 39, from Sanborn was driving a Chevy Impala westbound on County Road 15, with two passengers in the vehicle. Near Justice Ave., Frasher’s vehicle was struck from the rear by a 1998 Cadillac being driven by Bryan Hoppe, age 53, of Windom. The Caddy left the scene, but was later located by Redwood County deputies.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KCCI.com

Iowa man serving a life sentence for murder dies of natural causes

FORT MADISON, Iowa — An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died, according to the Department of Corrections. Elvin Gilroy was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m. on Monday. He was 82. The Department of Corrections said he died of natural causes while in...
IOWA STATE
Spencer Daily Reporter

Dickens woman charged following collision

DICKENS — A 38-year-old Dickens woman was charged with felony second-degree mischief and taken to Clay County Jail following a collision involving a pair of vehicles in Dickens on June 28.
DICKENS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

ROCK RAPIDS—A 38-year-old rural Rock Rapids man was arrested about 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, on Lyon County warrants on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and violation of conditions of parole. The arrest of Brent James Renke stemmed from him injuring his...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
algonaradio.com

Titonka Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges

–A Titonka man is facing multiple felony counts after law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a residence in Titonka Thursday evening. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies executed the warrants around 6:45 PM Thursday at 348 Ripley Street in Titonka, and as a result, arrested 55-year-old Eric Dwyane Johnson.
TITONKA, IA
103.9 The Doc

One Person Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is assisting with the investigation into a deadly traffic crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of two rural roads about 5 miles south of Mankato and just southeast of the town of Good Thunder. A news release indicates first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy