Progress being made on new middle school space

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office located a hit-and-run driver who left a collision in Redwood County Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:29 p.m. on June 30, Tasha Frasher, age 39, from Sanborn was driving a Chevy Impala westbound on County Road 15, with two passengers in the vehicle. Near Justice Ave., Frasher’s vehicle was struck from the rear by a 1998 Cadillac being driven by Bryan Hoppe, age 53, of Windom. The Caddy left the scene, but was later located by Redwood County deputies.
