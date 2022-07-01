ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Can't decide what to eat? We've been documenting the best things we ate in Baton Rouge every week

By BELLA DARDANO
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiguring out what to eat can be one of the most difficult parts of the day. Whether it's what to grab for lunch or where to go for dinner, having so many options can...

www.theadvocate.com

theadvocate.com

Smiley: No, you CAN'T make this stuff up!

Here's the best "weird animal story" since the tale of the camel, the lady, and the dog some years ago. (If you don't remember that one, let me know and I'll tell you the whole sordid story.) When Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, saw the report in the Saturday Advocate,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth of July revelers celebrate at downtown Baton Rouge riverfront

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dozens of people in Baton Rouge took to the riverfront this Independence Day. The riverfront was packed with locals enjoying music, food and fun. Children rolled down the hills in their red, white and blue and had the chance to get their faces painted. The event attracted some out-of-towners, including Jeff Snedegar from Chicago.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Group meets in June to learn healthy habits in food

Every Thursday in June, residents from West Feliciana, East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes met at the West Feliciana LSU AgCenter office in St. Francisville to participate in a four-week program led by Area Nutrition Agent Layne Langley. Their goal in Making Small Changes, Healthy Habits was to learn how to make simple, healthy, long-term changes in both diet and physical activity.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

New soul food restaurant near LSU hosting grand opening Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new soul food restaurant near LSU’s campus will be hosting its grand opening this week. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar officially opens its doors on Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Located at 144 W. Chimes Street, the restaurant’s grand opening will have live music, signature cocktails, and home-cooked food.
BATON ROUGE, LA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in St. Francisville, LA

As the parish seat of West Feliciana, Louisiana, St. Francisville is steeped in Louisiana history and culture. It overflows with plantations and historical sites. You’ll never run out of places to see while you’re there. Apart from that, the area's natural beauty is truly something to behold. Overall,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
WAFB

Folks cut back on spending for Independence Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Independence Day, for most, is viewed as a time to put differences aside and enjoy the liberties we all share. However, inflation has made it harder for families to afford to celebrate the same way they’re used to. “We’ve been going through some tough...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

“Little firecrackers” born at Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – July 4th is the day this country celebrates its birth as a nation. 2022 marks the 245th anniversary of the United States of America. While some will be outside grilling, others will be inside celebrating the new editions to their families. Woman’s Hospital shared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond LSU AgCenter to offer blueberry pruning demonstration on July 8

The LSU AgCenter will offer a blueberry pruning demonstration at 9 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. People who plan to attend and would like to be notified of any change of plans due to inclement weather should RSVP to Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu or (985) 277-1950.
HAMMOND, LA
225batonrouge.com

How Eliza chef-owner Russell Davis keeps his family fed

Running two popular Baton Rouge restaurants doesn’t stop chef Russell Davis from taking time to cook dinner for his family. Three or four nights a week, you can find him peering into his home fridge or kitchen garden and concocting spontaneous meals for his wife, Sally, and their two teenagers, Charlotte and James.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Dog Days of Summer: Our tails are wagging for Todd Graves’ new shelter pup and the entrants of this year’s contest

If you’re from Baton Rouge, or even if you’re not, it’s likely you’ve heard the story of the inception of Raising Cane’s. The college business professor dismissing the idea. Founder Todd Graves’ unrelenting hustle—aka working as a boilermaker and a fisherman—to raise the startup money. The humble beginnings at LSU’s north gates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Summertime snacks that promote kidney health

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Maintaining personal health and wellness can easily take a backseat to life’s daily juggling act of attempting to balance career, family, and social/community responsibilities. Fortunately, small tweaks to daily eating habits can trigger significant improvements to health.  For example, using the summertime to start eating cool and refreshing foods that […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
BATON ROUGE, LA

