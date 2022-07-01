Can't decide what to eat? We've been documenting the best things we ate in Baton Rouge every week

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.

