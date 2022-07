PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man is helping the homeless get back some of their dignity.​. John Adams says it all stems from his compassion. It's what got him here. For the past 14 years, his full-time job has been working as a Health First associate. He also serves as a volunteer chaplain and is there for families of hospice patients during their final days.​

PALM BAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO