ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Highly-sensitive SERS probes developed to detect the PD-L1 biomarker

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, a team led by Prof. Huang Qing at the Institute of Intelligent Machines, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has reported the fabrication of ultrasensitive biosensors based on Surface-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) to detect the cancer metastasis related programmed death ligand (PD-L1)...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Robotic ammonites recreate ancient animals' movements

In a university swimming pool, scientists and their underwater cameras watch carefully as a coiled shell is released from a pair of metal tongs. The shell begins to move under its own power, giving the researchers a glimpse into what the oceans might have looked like millions of years ago when they were full of these ubiquitous animals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of IG-MYC-breakpoints and their application for quantitative minimal disease monitoring in high-risk pediatric Burkitt-lymphoma and -leukemia

The cure rate of children with Burkitt lymphoma (BL) and -leukemia (B-AL) reaches 90% with NHL-BFM-type chemotherapy. Only children with clinical high-risk disease (stage III or IV, LDH"‰>"‰500U/l and/or CNS-involvement, risk groups R3 and R4; supplementary tableÂ 1) have a relapse rate exceeding 15% and their survival at relapse is 20% [1,2,3,4]. Therefore, early identification of children with highest risk of relapse among clinical high-risk patients is essential for further therapy optimization. The goal of our study was to analyze the prognostic value of IG-MYC-breakpoints from the hallmark translocations t(8;14) (IGH-MYC), t(2;8) (IgK-MYC) and t(8;22) (IGL-MYC) and apply them to evaluate quantitative minimal disseminated disease (MDD, for BL) or minimal residual disease (MRD, for B-AL) as risk factors among children with high-risk disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypoxia-hindered methylation of PTGIS in endometrial stromal cells accelerates endometriosis progression by inducing CD16 NK-cell differentiation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Prostacyclin (PGI2) plays key roles in shaping the immune microenvironment and modulating vasodilation, whereas its contribution to endometriosis (EMs) remains largely unclear. Our study suggested that prostacyclin synthase (PTGIS)-dependent PGI2 signaling was significantly activated in EMs, which was involved in the hypoxic microenvironment of ectopic lesions and deficient methylation status of the PTGIS promoter. Notably, in vitro assays, hypoxia promoted PTGIS expression through DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1)-mediated DNA methylation deficiency in endometrial stromal cells (ESCs); PTGIS overexpression enhanced the adhesive ability of ESCs and led to elevated PGI2 production, and PGI2 triggered CD16âˆ’ (encoded by FCGR3, Fc fragment of IgG receptor IIIa) natural killer (NK)-cell differentiation through PGI2 receptor (IP, PTGIR) in an ESC/NK-cell coculture system. Our rodent model experiment suggested that treatment with the PGI2 analog iloprost and adoptive transfer of fcgr3 knockout (fcgr3âˆ’/âˆ’) NK cells aggravated EMs progression and that genetic ablation of ptgis (ptgisâˆ’/âˆ’) in ectopic lesions and treatment with the PTGIR antagonist RO1138452 partially rescued this outcome. Thus, our findings identified the contribution of PGI2 to EMs progression via enhancement of the adhesive ability of ESCs and inhibition of the activity of NK cells. We hypothesized that PGI2 is a target for EMs intervention and provide a rationale for studying pharmacological PTGIR inhibition and PTGIS genetic depletion therapies as therapeutic strategies for EMs.
CANCER
Cancer Health

New Way to Classify Meningioma Brain Tumors Suggests Potential Treatments

Two separate but complementary studies have found a new way to classify meningioma, a type of tumor that forms in the outer covering of the brain. The new grouping system may help predict whether a patient’s tumor will grow back (recur) after treatment. It also has the potential to reveal what’s causing tumor growth and identify treatment ideas, according to the scientists who led the studies.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pd L1#Biomarker#Tumor Microenvironment#Surface#Au Tio2 Fe3o4#Raman
Phys.org

Cosmic radio pulses probe hidden matter around galaxies

Powerful radio pulses originating deep in the cosmos can be used to study hidden pools of gas cocooning nearby galaxies, according to a new study appearing in the journal Nature Astronomy. So-called fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are pulses of radio waves that typically originate millions to billions of light-years...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists discover cancer trigger that could spur targeted drug therapies

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have definitively linked the function of a specific domain of proteins important in plant-microbe biology to a cancer trigger in humans, knowledge that had eluded scientists for decades. The team's findings, published in Nature Communications Biology, open up a new...
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting telomeres: advances in telomere maintenance mechanism-specific cancer therapies

Cancer cells establish replicative immortality by activating a telomere-maintenance mechanism (TMM), be it telomerase or the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) pathway. Targeting telomere maintenance represents an intriguing opportunity to treat the vast majority of all cancer types. Whilst telomerase inhibitors have historically been heralded as promising anticancer agents, the reality has been more challenging, and there are currently no therapeutic options for cancer types that use ALT despite their aggressive nature and poor prognosis. In this Review, we discuss the mechanistic differences between telomere maintenance by telomerase and ALT, the current methods used to detect each mechanism, the utility of these tests for clinical diagnosis, and recent developments in the therapeutic strategies being employed to target both telomerase and ALT. We present notable developments in repurposing established therapeutic agents and new avenues that are emerging to target cancer types according to which TMM they employ. These opportunities extend beyond inhibition of telomere maintenance, by finding and exploiting inherent weaknesses in the telomeres themselves to trigger rapid cellular effects that lead to cell death.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Tumors
Phys.org

High harmonics illuminate the movement of atoms and electrons

Laser light can radically change the properties of solid materials, making them superconducting or magnetic within millionths of a billionth of a second. The intense light causes fundamental, immediate changes in a solid by "shaking" its atomic lattice structure and moving electrons about. But what exactly is happening at that elementary level? How do those atoms and electrons actually move?
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Integrative molecular profiling identifies two molecularly and clinically distinct subtypes of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm

Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) is a rare and aggressive blood cancer. In the era of conventional chemotherapy prognosis was poor with high rates of relapse and refractory disease despite consolidating allogenic or autologous stem cell transplantation [1]. Therapy with curative intent was therefore reserved for young and otherwise healthy patients, until the introduction of tagraxofusp, a CD123-directed cytotoxin conjugate, which recently demonstrated high clinical efficacy across all age groups [2]. Median age at diagnosis lies within the seventh decennium and a male predominance is observed [3]. Cutaneous involvement often precedes bone marrow infiltration and dissemination into lymph nodes or other organs while primary leukemic disease is rare. The discovery of its predominant cellular descent from CD56+ plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDC) led to the recognition of BPDCN as an independent entity within the WHO classification of myeloid neoplasms [4]. Although the characteristic immunophenotype facilitates specific diagnosis, differentiation from acute myeloid leukemia (AML) can be challenging. Recent observations proposed a subset of BPDCN to originate from AXL1+ SIGLEC6+ DCs (AS-DCs), suggesting a heterogeneous cellular ontogeny [5]. Panel and whole-exome sequencing (WES) on small cohorts and transcriptome sequencing (RNA-seq) of selected patients have reported a limited number of potential genetic drivers and transcriptional mechanisms underlying BPDCN [6, 7]. Syn- and metachronous myeloid neoplasms (CMML, AML and MDS) have been reported in up to 20% of cases [8]. This is reflected in myeloid mutational features of BPDCN, comprising mutations in epigenetic regulation (TET2, ASXL1, EZH2), RAS signaling (NRAS, KRAS), splicing (ZRSR2, SF3B1) and tumor suppressors (TSGs; TP53, ATM). Recently, mutations in epigenetic regulators were shown to be a recurrent feature of clonal hematopoiesis, underlying BPDCN [9].
CANCER
Phys.org

Researchers pinpoint location of extremely energetic particles in a 'space manatee'

An international team of astrophysicists has identified the location where powerful and highly energetic X-rays are being shot out into space from inside a region in space shaped like a giant aquatic mammal called a manatee. They found the spectrum of the object at this location shows there is a "non-classical acceleration process" where particles are being injected and re-accelerated in immensely powerful jets of energy emitted by a black hole. But don't worry about it irradiating us, since it's more than 100,000,000,000,000,000 kilometers away from us.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Largest genetic atlas for zebrafish 'breakthrough' for biomedical research

Medical and life science researchers will benefit from the most comprehensive atlas yet of genetic data on zebrafish, newly published research suggests. The atlas will help researchers to better study conditions from various types of cancer (e.g. skin cancer), heart disease, and neurodegeneration. It may help more researchers to replace mammal models in their studies.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

How land deformation occurs when fault sections creep

Strike-slip faults can be fickle about their movement—they can move slow and steady or remain stationary until their built-up stress is let loose in one go. But how do these faults' movements change from a locked and sudden release to a steady creep? And how does this change affect the rocks around the fault? Understanding where these deformation styles occur and the variables that contribute to the kind of movement is important in determining earthquake hazards.
ECONOMY
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A New Method To Shrink Temozolomide-resistant Glioblastoma – Early Study Shows

Researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center have discovered biomarkers that could be targeted for innovative drugs to treat glioblastoma brain tumors, bringing hope for an extremely fatal cancer. Temozolomide, the drug currently used most frequently to treat glioblastoma, has the unusual ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and attack...
CANCER
Nature.com

MicroRNA-206 down-regulated human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells alleviate cognitive decline in D-galactose-induced aging mice

Non-pathological cognitive decline is a neurodegenerative condition associated with brain aging owing to epigenetic changes, telomere shortening, stem cells exhaustion, or altered differentiation. Human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUCMSCs) have shown excellent therapeutic prospects on the hallmarks of aging. In this study, we aimed to elucidate the role of hUCMSCs with down-regulated miRNA-206 (hUCMSCs anti-miR-206) on cognitive decline and the underlying mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aiphanol, a multi-targeting stilbenolignan, potently suppresses mouse lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic metastasis

The high incidence of lymphatic metastasis is closely related to poor prognosis and mortality in cancers. Potent inhibitors to prevent pathological lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic spread are urgently needed. The VEGF-C-VEGFR3 pathway plays a vital role in driving lymphangiogenesis and lymph node metastasis. In addition, COX2 in tumor cells and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) facilitates lymphangiogenesis. We recently reported that aiphanol, a natural stilbenolignan, attenuates tumor angiogenesis by repressing VEGFR2 and COX2. In this study, we evaluated the antilymphangiogenic and antimetastatic potency of aiphanol using in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo systems. We first demonstrated that aiphanol directly bound to VEGFR3 and blocked its kinase activity with an half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) value of 0.29"‰Î¼M in an in vitro ADP-GloTM kinase assay. Furthermore, we showed that aiphanol (7.5âˆ’30"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently counteracted VEGF-C-induced proliferation, migration and tubular formation of lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs), which was further verified in vivo. VEGFR3 knockdown markedly mitigated the inhibitory potency of aiphanol on lymphangiogenesis. In 4T1-luc breast tumor-bearing mice, oral administration of aiphanol (5 and 30"‰mgÂ·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·dâˆ’1) dose-dependently decreased lymphatic metastasis and prolonged survival time, which was associated with impaired lymphangiogenesis, angiogenesis and, interestingly, macrophage infiltration. In addition, we found that aiphanol decreased the COX2-dependent secretion of PGE2 and VEGF-C from tumor cells and macrophages. These results demonstrate that aiphanol is an appealing agent for preventing lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic dissemination by synergistically targeting VEGFR3 and inhibiting the COX2-PGE2-VEGF-C signaling axis.
CANCER
Phys.org

Scientists uncover novel aspects of HIV infection by monitoring sugars at the surface of individual immune cells

HIV researchers have long been trying to identify the specific cells that the virus prefers to infect and hide in. They know that HIV favors a special type of immune cells called memory CD4 T cells. But these cells come in many flavors, and it has been difficult to ascertain exactly what makes one type of memory CD4 T cell more attractive to HIV than another.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cerebral organoids as an in vitro model to study autism spectrum disorders

Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) are a set of disorders characterised by social and communication deficits caused by numerous genetic lesions affecting brain development. Progress in ASD research has been hampered by the lack of appropriate models, as both 2D cell culture as well as animal models cannot fully recapitulate the developing human brain or the pathogenesis of ASD. Recently, cerebral organoids have been developed to provide a more accurate, 3D in vitro model of human brain development. Cerebral organoids have been shown to recapitulate the foetal brain gene expression profile, transcriptome, epigenome, as well as disease dynamics of both idiopathic and syndromic ASDs. They are thus an excellent tool to investigate development of foetal stage ASDs, as well as interventions that can reverse or rescue the altered phenotypes observed. In this review, we discuss the development of cerebral organoids, their recent applications in the study of both syndromic and idiopathic ASDs, their use as an ASD drug development platform, as well as limitations of their use in ASD research.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers discover a voltage that depends on the wavelength of incident light

Scientists from the Institute for Open and Transdisciplinary Research Initiatives at Osaka University discovered a new feature of solar cells made from antimony sulfiodide:sulfide composite, which they termed the wavelength-dependent photovoltaic effect (WDPE). The team determined that changing the color of incident light from visible to ultraviolet induced a reversible change in the output voltage, while leaving the current generated unchanged. This work may lead to new functional light-sensing and imaging devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

B cell receptor signaling drives APOBEC3 expression via direct enhancer regulation in chronic lymphocytic leukemia B cells

Constitutively activated B cell receptor (BCR) signaling is a primary biological feature of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The biological events controlled by BCR signaling in CLL are not fully understood and need investigation. Here, by analysis of the chromatin states and gene expression profiles of CLL B cells from patients before and after Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) ibrutinib treatment, we show that BTKi treatment leads to a decreased expression of APOBEC3 family genes by regulating the activity of their enhancers. BTKi treatment reduces enrichment of enhancer marks (H3K4me1 and H3K27ac) and chromatin accessibility at putative APOBEC3 enhancers. CRISPR-Cas9 directed deletion or inhibition of the putative APOBEC3 enhancers leads to reduced APOBEC3 expression. We further find that transcription factor NFATc1 couples BCR signaling with the APOBEC3 enhancer activity to control APOBEC3 expression. We also find that enhancer-regulated APOBEC3 expression contributes to replication stress in malignant B cells. In total we demonstrate a novel mechanism for BTKi suppression of APOBEC3 expression via direct enhancer regulation in an NFATc1-dependent manner, implicating BCR signaling as a potential regulator of leukemic genomic instability.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy