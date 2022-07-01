Highly-sensitive SERS probes developed to detect the PD-L1 biomarker

Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) is a rare and aggressive blood cancer. In the era of conventional chemotherapy prognosis was poor with high rates of relapse and refractory disease despite consolidating allogenic or autologous stem cell transplantation [1]. Therapy with curative intent was therefore reserved for young and otherwise healthy patients, until the introduction of tagraxofusp, a CD123-directed cytotoxin conjugate, which recently demonstrated high clinical efficacy across all age groups [2]. Median age at diagnosis lies within the seventh decennium and a male predominance is observed [3]. Cutaneous involvement often precedes bone marrow infiltration and dissemination into lymph nodes or other organs while primary leukemic disease is rare. The discovery of its predominant cellular descent from CD56+ plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDC) led to the recognition of BPDCN as an independent entity within the WHO classification of myeloid neoplasms [4]. Although the characteristic immunophenotype facilitates specific diagnosis, differentiation from acute myeloid leukemia (AML) can be challenging. Recent observations proposed a subset of BPDCN to originate from AXL1+ SIGLEC6+ DCs (AS-DCs), suggesting a heterogeneous cellular ontogeny [5]. Panel and whole-exome sequencing (WES) on small cohorts and transcriptome sequencing (RNA-seq) of selected patients have reported a limited number of potential genetic drivers and transcriptional mechanisms underlying BPDCN [6, 7]. Syn- and metachronous myeloid neoplasms (CMML, AML and MDS) have been reported in up to 20% of cases [8]. This is reflected in myeloid mutational features of BPDCN, comprising mutations in epigenetic regulation (TET2, ASXL1, EZH2), RAS signaling (NRAS, KRAS), splicing (ZRSR2, SF3B1) and tumor suppressors (TSGs; TP53, ATM). Recently, mutations in epigenetic regulators were shown to be a recurrent feature of clonal hematopoiesis, underlying BPDCN [9].

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO