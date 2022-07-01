ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burdett, NY

Burdett man charged with trying to violate protection order 150 times

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g15OT_0gSF4bLG00

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman early last month has been arrested again for allegedly trying to violate a protection order more than 150 times, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 28 in connection to the incidents. The police report said Ross allegedly tried to contact a person who had a court-ordered protection order against him more than 150 times.

Burdett man arrested for assaulting woman

Ross was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Criminal Contempt. He was arraigned in the Schuyler County CAP Court and taken to the County Jail.

He was previously arrested on June 10, 2022 for allegedly punching a woman in the face, causing injuries. For that arrest, he was charged with 3rd-degree Assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Sentenced for Violating Order of Protection

An Endicott man will spend at least a year and a half in state prison after pleading guilty to Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Jonathan M. Clapper, 29, was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after admitting he violated a Court Order of Protection that prohibited him from harassing a 37-year-old woman.
ENDICOTT, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged Cortland County rapist to appear in court Thursday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County man has a court date Thursday, where he will respond to sex crime charges. Authorities say Eric Worsell had repeated unwanted sexual contact between 2019 and this year. The 52-year-old from Willet was arrested last week, charged with rape, criminal sex act, and forcible touching.
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth

A City of Cortland man was arrested on Sunday after he was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a City of Cortland police report. On Sunday around 9 a.m., city police assisted the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office with a warrant for an arrest. The warrant, which was attached to an unrelated petit larceny charge against Tyler J. Forshee, led city police to Forshee’s residence on Pomeroy Street.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath man arrested on assault, weapons charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an alleged assault over the holiday weekend, according to State Police. Joshua Jackson, 28, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath around 9:38 p.m. on July 3, 2022. According to State Police, Jackson […]
BATH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuyler County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Burdett, NY
localsyr.com

Arrest issued in the Town of Salina for incident on July 3

SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after firing a handgun during an argument on July 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive for a “shots fired” call. Deputies along with members of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Jefferson County teen missing again

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County teen has again been reported missing. According to New York State Police, 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby has been missing since Saturday, July 2 and was last seen in the town of Brownville. Karli is believed to be in the Syracuse area. This is the second time she has […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Ross
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for July 4 bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying people in a video seen taking an electric bike from outside a local business on July 4. The Elmira Police Department posted security camera footage of two people seen walking on the 400 block of Walnut Street outside a local store […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wanted Ithaca man arrested for stealing vehicle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man with an active bench warrant was located and arrested by IPD over the weekend. According to IPD, Deon Thomas, 35, was arrested on July 2, at 6:55 p.m. when police officers located him in the 500 block of West State Street in Ithaca. Police said that Thomas attempted to flee but was apprehended.
ITHACA, NY
nyspnews.com

Pennsylvania man arrested for Burglary

On July 2, 2022, SP Albion Troopers arrested Caleb l Jackson, 31 of Canton, PA for Burglary 3rd Degree. On July 2, 2022, Troopers investigating a burglary complaint to a camper at an address on East Kent Road in the town of Carlton determined Jackson forced his way into the victim’s camper without invitation.
CANTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

20 Years Since the First Death of a Broome Sheriff’s Deputy in the Line of Duty

July 4 will always have a somber meaning for long-time residents of Broome County and especially local law enforcement officers. It has been 20 years since a peaceful, sunny Independence Day was shattered by word that a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy had been brutally gunned down in a Kirkwood park. It was the first death of a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy in the line of duty.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for alleged Weis Markets steak thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
ELMIRA, NY
nyspnews.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Wellsville residents

On July 3rd, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Bruce Button, 50, of Wellsville, for Driving While Intoxicated and both Button and Lisa Jordan, 55, of Wellsville, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. The Troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-86 in Falconer for traffic violations and...
WELLSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Man accused of robbing Adult World while armed

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police said a man brandishing a firearm robbed Adult World and stole various items on June 19. Officials said Joshua Tagliaboski, age 33, entered the business on Route 287, brandished a firearm, assaulted and threatened the clerk, stole various items, and fled. Troopers said further investigation into the incident […]
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Fire Reveals Drug Lab on Washington Street

Last week, the Binghamton City Fire Department responded to a call about a rooftop fire on Washington Street. The fire caused some apartments and local businesses to be evacuated, and the scene was closed off for an extended period of time. Strange Brew, RentBing and Key Branding Labs were among the places required to evacuate due to the fire.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Man Arrested on Bench Warrant in Seneca Falls

On Friday, at 10:03 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Thomas Rath of Lodi on a Bench Warrant. According to police, the bench warrant was issued out of the Seneca Falls Town Court when Rath failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment on the original charge of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy