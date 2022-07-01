Burdett man charged with trying to violate protection order 150 times

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman early last month has been arrested again for allegedly trying to violate a protection order more than 150 times, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 28 in connection to the incidents. The police report said Ross allegedly tried to contact a person who had a court-ordered protection order against him more than 150 times.

Ross was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Criminal Contempt. He was arraigned in the Schuyler County CAP Court and taken to the County Jail.

He was previously arrested on June 10, 2022 for allegedly punching a woman in the face, causing injuries. For that arrest, he was charged with 3rd-degree Assault.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.