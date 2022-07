Gov. David Ige has appointed Leodoloff “Leo” R. Asuncion, Jr. to lead the Public Utilities Commission, which he has served on since April 2019. “Hawaiʻi has been leading by example as the state accelerates its transformation to a clean energy economy,” Gov. David Ige said. “Under Leo’s leadership, the Public Utilities Commission will continue this work, which will directly benefit the environment and create new businesses and jobs that are in balance with our natural resources while protecting the interests of Hawaii’s working families.”

