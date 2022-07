Rochester, MN (KROC-AM)- Five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested over the weekend after Rochester Police made a gun and drug bust. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says officers executed three search warrants as part of the investigation into a May 2 shooting that happened in the area of 11th St. Southeast and 5th Ave. Southeast. Police reportedly recovered seven firearms. Investigators say at least one of the guns was stolen and two of the guns were ghost guns.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO