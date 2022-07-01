ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Jefferson mentions Jalen Ramsey as one of the toughest CBs he's faced

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVoQb_0gSF2fwa00

Just about every wide receiver Jalen Ramsey has gone up against mentions the Rams cornerback as one of the premier players in the NFL. Justin Jefferson is just the latest to heave compliments Ramsey’s way.

The Vikings’ standing receiver was asked on The Ringer NFL Show which cornerbacks have given him the most trouble. He first mentioned Ramsey, then added Marshon Lattimore, too.

“Jalen Ramsey, of course, is a top-tier cornerback,” Jefferson said. “His ability to be long and to be fast and to be aggressive. That’s definitely one of the three things that is so difficult to get by him. He knows when some things are coming or when some in-breaking or out-breaking routes are coming.”

Ramsey and Jefferson squared off last season and it was a battle. Ramsey covered Jefferson on 21 snaps and was targeted five times. Jefferson caught three of those passes for 24 yards, with one first down and a long catch of 9 yards.

Many fans thought it was Jefferson who dominated that battle because he put up 116 yards, but two catches for 50 yards came against Darious Williams. So Ramsey more than held his own.

The Rams don’t face the Vikings in 2022, but should both teams have a good regular season, they could potentially meet in the playoffs for Round 2 of Ramsey vs. Jefferson.

