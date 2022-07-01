We Saw You: Hole in One Charity Festival — And That Great Barbecue
By Michael Donahue
Memphis Flyer
4 days ago
I love the barbecue and all the other food at the Hole in One Charity Festival at St. Louis Catholic Church.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Liberty Park Memphis held their inaugural "Liberty For All" event featuring a fireworks display at the end of the night. The event was from the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it was in collaboration with Memphis Parks, Downtown Memphis, City of Memphis and other partners.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Children in one Mid-South community have a safer place to play thanks to a local comedian and activist. Mario Bradley, who performs as Grove Hero, is known for making people laugh with his comedy routines onstage. Offstage, he’s known for giving back to the community with...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a fun Fourth of July morning in East Memphis, where neighbors got together for a morning parade to kick off the celebrations. Lots of people came out including support from the Boy Scouts of the Mid-South. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Ian Ripple was there to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nothing can stop Antario Davis, also known as Terry, from reaching new heights. His fame brought him the most immeasurable fortune. “It makes me happy. I mean very happy,” said Davis. You might remember the Back It Up Terry video. It is the viral video...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One Memphis neighborhood celebrated the 4th of July early with an event that’s been going on for decades. There was a big crowd on hand for the Central Gardens annual 4th of July parade. There was a costume contest before the parade and prizes for Best Decorated Car and Best Dressed Pet. There […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fireworks are a fun, festive staple of July Fourth celebrations, but it’s not always fun and games. For your furry friends, it can be one of the scariest days of the year. Pet owner Sonja Jackson said, “Ya know, the fireworks have already started and...
The uniqueness of a new gourmet New York Style bakery and bistro in DeSoto County featuring cheesecakes, bread, giant cookies, brownies and bars, tarts, and more is what it has to offer, but equally important is what it does not have. After all, it is EBD…as in Everything But Donuts.
So I don’t know if you’ve seen the new Elvis movie, but it’s looking like a big deal. I mean, they’ve been hyping this guy up since the ’50s or something like that, so no wonder everyone has gone berserk over it. Apparently, this guy has a house in Memphis, and by the grace of God, I can’t quite remember what piece of land he bought, but oh well, I believe he was more into music than property investments. And that’s something any Memphian can get behind, especially as the housing market has become all shook up and the only constant in your life is that you can count on Tom Cruise to push the limits of his life for the sake of an action movie.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for fireworks and fun this weekend, we’ve got you covered by providing a list of upcoming festivities throughout the Mid-South region. Graceland is hosting several special events and parties for Independence Day, and the iconic Graceland Mansion will be beautifully lit...
After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal. Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown. “I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for […]
MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What started as a time of joy and celebration turned into heartache for one Memphis family after a young father was killed in his own home two months ago. Vickie Johnson said she is living in a nightmare after her 35-year-old son, Chadric Henderson, was found dead in his Bethel Grove […]
Austin Woods of Horn Lake has worked in the lawn spray division of Michael Hatcher and Associates, 8365 Center Hill Road in Olive Branch, for just a couple of weeks. He was just hired there to join about 155 fellow team members on the production team for the well-known commercial and residential landscaping company. Woods said he had never met Hatcher personally before Friday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July this weekend, we’ve put together a list of happenings across the Mid-South. Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m. Live music, food vendors, kids zone, and more. July 1-7, Yogi Bear’s...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South father said a recent trip to the cemetery where his daughter and two other family members are buried brought back more grief after he discovered their vaults open. Terrance Wilson told FOX13 the cemetery didn’t communicate with him about construction at the mausoleum where...
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Fratello’s Italian Steakhouse. 2353...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday. Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look. The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One homeowner, who was too upset to go on camera, is distraught after a bottle rocket hit her home and ignited flames on Sunday. The incident happened on Skyline Circle in Frayser. The homeowner and a neighbor, who lives in the home where people were shooting the bottle rockets, said they both […]
