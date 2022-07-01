We Saw You: Hole in One Charity Festival — And That Great Barbecue

So I don’t know if you’ve seen the new Elvis movie, but it’s looking like a big deal. I mean, they’ve been hyping this guy up since the ’50s or something like that, so no wonder everyone has gone berserk over it. Apparently, this guy has a house in Memphis, and by the grace of God, I can’t quite remember what piece of land he bought, but oh well, I believe he was more into music than property investments. And that’s something any Memphian can get behind, especially as the housing market has become all shook up and the only constant in your life is that you can count on Tom Cruise to push the limits of his life for the sake of an action movie.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO