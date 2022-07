All the fun will kick-off with a parade at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin along Meadowbridge Drive, continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road, and will end at Beavercreek High School. After cheering on the parade, the excitement will continue at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road, with more activities, including food trucks, live entertainment, and a fireworks show scheduled to start at 10 p.m. We are looking forward to this family-fun event!

BEAVERCREEK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO