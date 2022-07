Max Holloway is handling his championship loss about as well as a fighter possibly can. Holloway challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 276 event in Las Vegas, and looked to get one back after dropping a pair of competitive decisions in their previous meetings. The third — and likely final — battle between two of the top 145-pounders in the history of the sport was all Volkanovski from the opening seconds, as the champ retained his title with a unanimous sweep of the scorecards.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO