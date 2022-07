Starfield will be one of the biggest games of 2023, but I’m not that excited to play it yet. While Starfield’s spotlight at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this year highlighted some impressive features, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I’d already gotten everything I’d want from a traditional sci-fi RPG like this from another game: The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment. Ironically developed by another Microsoft-owned studio, The Outer Worlds showed that bloating up a sci-fi game with thousands of planets isn’t necessary when a “less is more” mentality can still result in an expertly designed sci-fi RPG.

