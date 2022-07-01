Triad man makes special pottery for Toyota president as megasite work continues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The next time you go to the pump and you pay with a card,. you could be charged a hold fee of $175. The Wall Street Journal reports the rise in gas prices has stations upping their hold fees. If you use a debit card to pay that means $175 in your account is frozen, for a day, a few days, maybe even a week. It all depends on the station and the bank.

3 DAYS AGO