Triad man makes special pottery for Toyota president as megasite work continues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Huge crowds came to downtown Greensboro to celebrate the Fourth of July Monday. The Greensboro Grasshoppers sold out as people came to watch fireworks after the game. The holiday crowd also sparked the cash registers of local businesses. Hundreds seeking Independence Day fun found it in...
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny and Dolly Jennings are celebrating not just sixty years of marriage but sixty years of working together as well. Danny took over Bicycle Toy & Hobby from his father soon after the two got married. His father opened the shop in 1927. Today, it’s the oldest family-run bike shop in North Carolina.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — With the Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, one company in Kannapolis shares how they recognize our America's independence every day and honors the service members who got us there. Walk through the doors of this roastery, and you'll see why it's called Local...
Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
The Snow Camp Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Road in Snow Camp. The parade will follow its traditional route around Sylvan School and Drama Roads before returning to the school. The event is sponsored by the Sylvan Ruritan Club. They...
A PART bus is seen parked at the Winston Salem Transit Authority terminal in downtown Winston-Salem. (Photo courtesy PART) The end has arrived for the PART Express Connector Route 6 from Winston-Salem through King to Pilot Mountain to Mount Airy. The park and ride commuter bus service ends June 30.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle in Greensboro. Greensboro police said the person was hit late Monday night on Creek Ridge Road at Lynhaven Drive. They said the road will be closed as they investigate. They said drivers in the area should use caution and use an alternate route of travel.
The City of Mebane will host the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4, 5:30-10:00 p.m., at the Mebane Arts and Community Center (MACC), 633 Corregidor Street off Third Street in Mebane. Bring family and friends to enjoy: Food Trucks and Vendors – including Baconessence, B&P Concessions,...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is delaying a controversial policy change that would see city residents fined for failing to roll back their trash and recycling carts from the curb. The policy states that people who leave trash and recycling carts out on the curb for extended periods of time would be […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kiara Carlton, of Winston-Salem, said she hopes to use her $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot win to help pay for nursing school. “I just started working in healthcare, and I love it,” Carlton said. Carlton, 23, currently works as a certified nursing assistant but said she wants to get her nursing degree. […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen High Point families spent the Fourth of July weekend asking why someone would target their vehicles and slash a one-inch hole in their tires. The vandalism happened overnight Saturday into Sunday along Prescott Place and Hillcrest Manor on Eaton Place in High Point. Neighbors told FOX8 […]
Meet Kol! Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a little shy at first but warms up to you and welcomes pets. Kol is sweet but hisses when he's scared. Since Kol has stayed with other cats in the shelter, he'll do well with other feline friends. If...
An endangered red panda cub was born overnight June 19-20 at the Greensboro Science Center. The cub has been named Ravi (Sanskrit for Sun) and is being hand-reared behind the scenes by an animal care team in order to provide the best chance for survival, officials said.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The next time you go to the pump and you pay with a card,. you could be charged a hold fee of $175. The Wall Street Journal reports the rise in gas prices has stations upping their hold fees. If you use a debit card to pay that means $175 in your account is frozen, for a day, a few days, maybe even a week. It all depends on the station and the bank.
The most famous restaurant in North Carolina may be one you’ve never even heard of!. Our favorite people over at LoveFood found the most famous restaurants in each state. These are legendary restaurants that have added fifty things to my bucket list!. The most famous restaurant in North Carolina...
