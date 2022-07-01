ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagrove, NC

Triad man makes special pottery for Toyota president as megasite work continues

wfmynews2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bright red pot popped up...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Fox 8

High Point couple has worked together for decades

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny and Dolly Jennings are celebrating not just sixty years of marriage but sixty years of working together as well. Danny took over Bicycle Toy & Hobby from his father soon after the two got married. His father opened the shop in 1927. Today, it’s the oldest family-run bike shop in North Carolina.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
EFLAND, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC coffee shop honors veterans with patch wall

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — With the Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, one company in Kannapolis shares how they recognize our America's independence every day and honors the service members who got us there. Walk through the doors of this roastery, and you'll see why it's called Local...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seagrove, NC
WRAL News

Law enforcement agencies across NC warn of T-shirt selling scams

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
ROXBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Snow Camp, Mebane events set for Fourth of July

The Snow Camp Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvan Elementary School, 7718 Sylvan Road in Snow Camp. The parade will follow its traditional route around Sylvan School and Drama Roads before returning to the school. The event is sponsored by the Sylvan Ruritan Club. They...
MEBANE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Founding PART director speaks against county action

A PART bus is seen parked at the Winston Salem Transit Authority terminal in downtown Winston-Salem. (Photo courtesy PART) The end has arrived for the PART Express Connector Route 6 from Winston-Salem through King to Pilot Mountain to Mount Airy. The park and ride commuter bus service ends June 30.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
wfmynews2.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle in Greensboro. Greensboro police said the person was hit late Monday night on Creek Ridge Road at Lynhaven Drive. They said the road will be closed as they investigate. They said drivers in the area should use caution and use an alternate route of travel.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

4th of July Celebration and Fireworks in Mebane

The City of Mebane will host the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4, 5:30-10:00 p.m., at the Mebane Arts and Community Center (MACC), 633 Corregidor Street off Third Street in Mebane. Bring family and friends to enjoy: Food Trucks and Vendors – including Baconessence, B&P Concessions,...
MEBANE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Man Who#Pottery#Triad#Bright Red
FOX8 News

High Point families stranded after dozens of vehicle tires slashed

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen High Point families spent the Fourth of July weekend asking why someone would target their vehicles and slash a one-inch hole in their tires. The vandalism happened overnight Saturday into Sunday along Prescott Place and Hillcrest Manor on Eaton Place in High Point. Neighbors told FOX8 […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Kol

Meet Kol! Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a little shy at first but warms up to you and welcomes pets. Kol is sweet but hisses when he's scared. Since Kol has stayed with other cats in the shelter, he'll do well with other feline friends. If...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Red panda cub born at Greensboro Science Center

An endangered red panda cub was born overnight June 19-20 at the Greensboro Science Center. The cub has been named Ravi (Sanskrit for Sun) and is being hand-reared behind the scenes by an animal care team in order to provide the best chance for survival, officials said.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$175 hold fee at the gas pump? How to avoid it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The next time you go to the pump and you pay with a card,. you could be charged a hold fee of $175. The Wall Street Journal reports the rise in gas prices has stations upping their hold fees. If you use a debit card to pay that means $175 in your account is frozen, for a day, a few days, maybe even a week. It all depends on the station and the bank.
kiss951.com

The Most Famous Restaurant In North Carolina

The most famous restaurant in North Carolina may be one you’ve never even heard of!. Our favorite people over at LoveFood found the most famous restaurants in each state. These are legendary restaurants that have added fifty things to my bucket list!. The most famous restaurant in North Carolina...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy