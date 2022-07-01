ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson QB commit one of top overall performers at Elite 11

By Matt Connolly about 6 hours
Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina impressed at the Elite 11 event this week. (Sam Spiegelman/On3)

Clemson quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina was one of the top performers the first two days of the Elite 11.

Vizzina picked up where he left off on Thursday and put together another solid performance.

The Alabama native had a great showing during the 7-on-7 portion of the Elite 11 and was ranked as the No. 2 quarterback overall for the three-day event, according to On3.

Charles Power, who is On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings, was in California for the event and loved what he saw from Vizzina.

Christopher Vizzina had a strong week at the Elite 11 Finals, highlighted by a four touchdown, zero interception performance in 7-on-7 on Thursday,” Power said. “The Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian signal caller threw a touchdown on every drive. He had several high-level throws during the session, including a pretty corner route and a dart over the middle for the final score. Even some of the misses were still impressive throws, including some aggressive deep shots.”

Vizzina, who is ranked by On3 as the No. 19 overall player in the country, finished only behind Iowa State commit JJ Kohl in On3’s rankings.

Vizzina said prior to the Elite 11 that he takes pride in being a Clemson commit and wanted to impress on behalf of Clemson as the event. It’s safe to say he did that.

“Vizzina showed a projectable physical skill set throughout the week. He’s all of 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. We came away thinking he had the best feet and drops on hand – something that shows up on film, as well,” Power said. “The Clemson pledge ranks as the No. 19 overall prospect in the On300 and looked the part.”

Up next for Vizzina is helping Clemson continue to put together one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

The Tigers 2023 class is currently ranked No. 5 nationally, with Vizzina as the headliner.

“I knew this would be a great class, we were going to have some top guys,” Vizzina told On3 last week. “We’re not done yet. I really didn’t expect us to have this many at this time. …The official visit was a special time. You could tell that there were people that were leaning and that kind of pushed them over the edge. We’re not done. I really expect us to keep climbing. I don’t like looking at the rankings, but I can see us continuing to climb.”

