Cause of death announced for late Baltimore Ravens defender Jaylon Ferguson

Photo by Robin Alam/Getty Images

Last Wednesday, former Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson tragically passed away at 26 years old. Friday morning, details came out regarding the cause of his sudden and unexpected passing.

The Baltimore Sun reported this regarding Ferguson’s death:

“Jaylon Ferguson, the Ravens outside linebacker found unresponsive last month in a North Baltimore home, died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Bruce Goldfarb, the agency’s spokesman, said the death had been ruled an accident following an autopsy of the 26-year-old.

Goldfarb said no written autopsy report was available yet but that the agency’s goal is to have one 90% completed within 90 days.”

Such a tragic event all the way around. Prayers to his family.

Initial Ferguson report

Baltimore released a statement regarding the news, sending out a heartfelt message to everyone who knew Ferguson. They said Ferguson was a “kind” and “respectful” man who lit up the room whenever he entered it.

“We a profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the statement

. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and had become a consistent part of the rotation on the edge. As a rookie, he played in 14 games and made nine starts. During the past two seasons, Ferguson made 24 appearances but just one start, totaling 67 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks throughout his career.

The agent of Ferguson, Safarrah Lawson, put out a similar statement via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport to the one Baltimore released.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson,” Lawson said. “The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

Ferguson played at Louisiana Tech for five seasons but redshirted as a freshman. Once he broke onto the scene, he consistently played as one of the top pass rushers in the country. During his final game in college, Ferguson broke the NCAA sack record with 45. In the 2018 season alone, he recorded 17.5 and got to double digits on two different occasions.