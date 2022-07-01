ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State joins with The Brandr Group for NIL group licensing for student-athletes

By Jeremy Crabtree about 7 hours
Kansas State and The Brandr Group announced Friday that they’ve established a group licensing agreement for Wildcat student-athletes. The deal allows K-State student-athletes the opportunity to combine their NIL with official trademarks and logos as part of the group licensing program.

“We are excited for this partnership as we look to provide our student-athletes with co-branded opportunities to profit from their Name, Image or Likeness,” K-State AD Gene Taylor said.

“It is important for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to be a part of branded apparel, customized jerseys, video games, trading cards and other potential programs. We look forward to working with The Brandr Group to make these a reality.”

The partnership with TBG allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the Kansas State University logos and marks.

Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes, and the program does not limit individual NIL rights.

“Kansas State University Athletics has an outstanding reputation,” said Wesley Haynes, TBG CEO. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with them on a group licensing program. Through this new agreement, Kansas State student-athletes will be able to benefit from their NIL through co-branded opportunities across the Wildcats’ vast merchandising and sponsorship portfolio. We’re looking forward to working together to bring this program to life for Kansas State’s talented student-athletes and passionate fans.”

NIL is a big deal at Kansas State

Opendorse – a company that helps student-athletes and schools maximize value – revealed on Friday the state of Kansas is projected to be sixth in the country during the next calendar year for total NIL compensation.

That might be somewhat surprising to some. But both in-state flagship universities have strong groups of collectives. KU, and especially Jayhawk basketball, has 6th Man Strategies.

At K-State there are three collectives representing the Wildcat program – Manhattan NIL Club, The Wildcats’ Den and Wildcat NIL.

Additionally, K-State All-America running back Deuce Vaughn has one of the strongest On3 NIL Valuations in college football. Vaughn has appeared in a number of local and regional advertisements. His On3 NIL Value is $449,000 and he ranks No. 69 in the On3 NIL 100.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time. The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind. It’s the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by market valuation.

