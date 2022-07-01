ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The A Block E23: Two Poops on the Floor

By KSR about 12 hours comments
The A Block is now an ice cream podcast. In honor of national Ice Cream Month the girls go IN on their definitive ice cream rankings. Highlights from a holiday weekend extravaganza:

  • A little exercise talk because *balance*
  • Very important updates on Harry & Meghan
  • The latest in true crime
  • Reality show roundup
  • Of course, some great favorite things/self care talk
  • Light bragging on lactose tolerance

Join us! Send us questions to [email protected], Twitter @theablockpod or on Instagram at @theablockpod. You can hear each episode on the Kentucky Sports Radio feed and also by subscribing to The A Block on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Relix Bridal.

