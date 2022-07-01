The A Block E23: Two Poops on the Floor

The A Block is now an ice cream podcast. In honor of national Ice Cream Month the girls go IN on their definitive ice cream rankings. Highlights from a holiday weekend extravaganza:

A little exercise talk because *balance*

Very important updates on Harry & Meghan

The latest in true crime

Reality show roundup

Of course, some great favorite things/self care talk

Light bragging on lactose tolerance

