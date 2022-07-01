ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

4-star guard Jelani Hamilton commits to Iowa State

By Joe Tipton about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKZoZ_0gSEv0bv00
Jelani Hamilton / Player submitted photo

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Jelani Hamilton tells On3 he’s committed to Iowa State.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Austell (Ga.) Cumberland Christian Academy also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, and others.

Hamilton ranks as the No. 105 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s evaluators are much higher on him, ranking him 65th nationally.

Hamilton talks commitment to Iowa State

“It’s just more than just a basketball feel, it’s a family feel which I was looking for,” Hamilton said to On3.

Both of Hamilton’s parents attended Iowa State.

“Coach TJ (Otzelberger) has always had trust in me and in my game, which made it that much easier to make the decision.”

“I get downhill,” Hamilton recently told On3’s Jamie Shaw. “But lately, I have been shooting the three-ball really well. My offensive game is becoming more all-around. My playmaking and ball-handling have improved this season, and I am making the right decision and consistently making the right read. I watch a lot of Jayson Tatum with his playmaking and Jordan Clarkson with his ability to score.”

Jelani Hamilton has a strong frame, broad shoulders, long arms, and great positional size. The first thing you notice about his game is the pace with which he plays. The 6-foot-6 guard plays primarily on the ball for his high school team. While he is not an elite athlete, and while he can play too upright at times, he can get to his spots, understanding angles and changes of speed. Hamilton gets into the paint and can absorb contact with his frame. He has a smooth shot that he confidently takes, with range, off the bounce or the catch. There are a lot of positive attributes to Hamilton’s game. – On3’s Jamie Shaw, National Recruiting Analyst

Comments / 0

Related
clayandmilk.com

Third cohort of Iowa G2M Accelerator announced

The Iowa Go-To-Market (G2M) Accelerator has announced the three startups that will participate in its third cohort. The following companies have been accepted into the June 2022 G2M cohort:. Janas Materials (Ames) — Janas Materials is developing sustainable technology for the coating industry, including a type of additive that can...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Urbandale man dies in northern Iowa motorcycle crash

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An Urbandale man has died after law enforcement found him near a motorcycle in a Kossuth County ditch. The crash was reported on Saturday at about 11:48 p.m. Kossuth County deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle in a ditch near the corner of...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
Ames, IA
College Basketball
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Auburn, IA
Ames, IA
Basketball
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa College Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Iowa Basketball
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School officials caution new law could harm students, districts

Iowa school officials are concerned a new “parental choice” law will interfere with district funding and their ability to plan yearly budgets, which they say will ultimately affect students. Students attending Iowa public schools now have the option to open enroll into any district at any given time of the year. When students leave, over […] The post School officials caution new law could harm students, districts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

Two Iowa mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa woman undergoes IORT surgery at MercyOne

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
NEVADA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Jayson Tatum
WHO 13

Goodguys car show rode into the metro this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show celebrated hot rods and classic cars in Iowa this weekend, but that’s not all that they celebrated this year. It’s been an Independence Day weekend tradition for over 30 years and for the first time they have expanded the year of cars able to be […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Iowa State
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

UPDATE: Des Moines man located safe after being reported missing

UPDATE: Police say Maples is now safe at home. The Des Moines Police Department thanked everyone who stayed alert this weekend but did not offer any other details on the case. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter […]
DES MOINES, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Yard of the Month honors to Renee, Gary Carhill

For Renee Carhill, gardening is her creative and soothing outlet. Some people quilt, she gardens. The Jefferson Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for July is the home of Gary and Renee Carhill on S. West St. Carhill has created a welcoming corner garden of successively blooming perennials anchored by a wagon wheel backing a variegated euonymus. Salvia, lamb’s ears and iris can be found here. A decorative coneflower garden art piece adds color and sparkle to the flower bed.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Fire officials: Lightning strike caused house fire in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department says a lightning strike caused the attic of a home to catch fire Monday morning. No injuries were reported. Firefighters responded at about 9:26 a.m. to the 1100 block of W. Church Street on a reported house fire. No one was inside...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
kwbg.com

Weather Service Update for Storms and Heat on the 4th of July

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has released additional information about the expected weather conditions for the 4th of July. Currently thunderstorms are expected and some could be strong thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and damaging winds. Heat and humidity are expected to push heat indices over 100°.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
BONDURANT, IA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy