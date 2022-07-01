4-star guard Jelani Hamilton commits to Iowa State

Jelani Hamilton / Player submitted photo

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Jelani Hamilton tells On3 he’s committed to Iowa State.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Austell (Ga.) Cumberland Christian Academy also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, and others.

Hamilton ranks as the No. 105 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s evaluators are much higher on him, ranking him 65th nationally.

Hamilton talks commitment to Iowa State

“It’s just more than just a basketball feel, it’s a family feel which I was looking for,” Hamilton said to On3.

Both of Hamilton’s parents attended Iowa State.

“Coach TJ (Otzelberger) has always had trust in me and in my game, which made it that much easier to make the decision.”

“I get downhill,” Hamilton recently told On3’s Jamie Shaw. “But lately, I have been shooting the three-ball really well. My offensive game is becoming more all-around. My playmaking and ball-handling have improved this season, and I am making the right decision and consistently making the right read. I watch a lot of Jayson Tatum with his playmaking and Jordan Clarkson with his ability to score.”

Jelani Hamilton has a strong frame, broad shoulders, long arms, and great positional size. The first thing you notice about his game is the pace with which he plays. The 6-foot-6 guard plays primarily on the ball for his high school team. While he is not an elite athlete, and while he can play too upright at times, he can get to his spots, understanding angles and changes of speed. Hamilton gets into the paint and can absorb contact with his frame. He has a smooth shot that he confidently takes, with range, off the bounce or the catch. There are a lot of positive attributes to Hamilton’s game. – On3’s Jamie Shaw, National Recruiting Analyst