Gainesville, FL

Gators have three coordinators topping $1 million in salary

 3 days ago
Flroida coach Billy Napier (left) and offensive coordinator Rob Sale. (Photo by Leslie White/UAA Communications)

When Billy Napier was interviewing for the head coaching job with the Florida Gators he laid out a plan for Scott Stricklin. That allowed Napier to assemble a staff of more than 50 in the football offices and now will include healthy contracts for several of his coordinators and assistant coaches.

Co-offensive coordinator Ron Sale and co-defensive coordinators Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer will be the highest-paid among the Gators’ 10 assistant coaches, according to coaching contracts provided to Gators Online.

Florida increased the assistant coach salary pool by $2.7 million but Napier’s staff will make $6.35 million, below the $7.5 million available in the pool.

On the defensive side of the ball, Corey Raymond comes in after the three coordinators. Raymond has a long history as one of the best defensive backs coaches in college football.

“He’s kind of a smooth veteran. He knows what he’s doing and he’s confident in his process and I certainly appreciate that,” Napier said of Raymond during spring camp. “He’s an assistant head coach for defense and I think he brings some presence over there. I know the players respect him because he’s very good at what he does. He has a pedigree. He has a track record.”

Strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke also will earn $750,000. That puts him near the top of all strength and conditioning coaches in the country.

All coaches inked two-year deals running through Jan. 31, 2024. Florida increased the football coaching salary pool by $2.7 million and the operating budget has increased from $4.372 million to $5.13 million.

Gators coaches salaries

Coach Annual compensation

Rob Sale$1,000,000

Patrick Toney$1,000,000

Sean Spencer$1,000,000

Corey Raymond$725,000

Mike Peterson$550,000

Keary Colbert $500,000

Jabbar Juluke$450,000

Jay Bateman $425,000

William Peagler$425,000

Darnell Stapleton$250,000

Mark Hocke$750,000

Billy Napier$7,100,000 (increases yearly)

