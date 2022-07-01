LSU announces the addition of Louisiana Tech to 2025 football slate

John Korduner | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re two months away from the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season. The LSU Tigers will open against Florida State on September 4th in New Orleans. While this season is drawing nearer, the Tigers announced a home opener that’s still a few years down the road.

The Tigers announced they will open the 2025 home schedule against Louisiana Tech on September 6th.

LSU already had their 2025 official opener scheduled with a high profile matchup against Clemson on August 30th. The Bulldogs will join Clemson along with Western Kentucky, their matchup for November 25th that season, on the Tigers 2025 slate so far.

LSU holds a 19-1 all-time record against LA Tech. Their last matchup with the in-state opponent came in a 38-21 victory in the 2018 season.

Brian Kelly’s team has their eyes focused on what’s to come during his first season starting in a few weeks. Still, it’s not too early for LSU to start sliding in quality non-conference matchups like this down the road.

Full schedule announced for third annual Holiday Hoopsgiving

Eight teams will converge on State Farm Arena in Atlanta in December. Holiday Hoopsgiving is back for a third go-round.

The full schedule was unveiled on Friday, featuring three games on Dec. 10 and a marquee showdown between Notre Dame and Georgia on Dec. 18. Loyola Chicago will take on Clemson, Memphis will face Auburn and Wake Forest matches up with LSU as part of the event.

Last year, Auburn, Clemson and LSU took part in the event and are coming back to play in it once again this coming year. All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks, according to the announcement.