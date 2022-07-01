ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU announces the addition of Louisiana Tech to 2025 football slate

By Sam Gillenwater
 4 days ago
John Korduner | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re two months away from the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season. The LSU Tigers will open against Florida State on September 4th in New Orleans. While this season is drawing nearer, the Tigers announced a home opener that’s still a few years down the road.

The Tigers announced they will open the 2025 home schedule against Louisiana Tech on September 6th.

LSU already had their 2025 official opener scheduled with a high profile matchup against Clemson on August 30th. The Bulldogs will join Clemson along with Western Kentucky, their matchup for November 25th that season, on the Tigers 2025 slate so far.

LSU holds a 19-1 all-time record against LA Tech. Their last matchup with the in-state opponent came in a 38-21 victory in the 2018 season.

Brian Kelly’s team has their eyes focused on what’s to come during his first season starting in a few weeks. Still, it’s not too early for LSU to start sliding in quality non-conference matchups like this down the road.

Full schedule announced for third annual Holiday Hoopsgiving

Eight teams will converge on State Farm Arena in Atlanta in December. Holiday Hoopsgiving is back for a third go-round.

The full schedule was unveiled on Friday, featuring three games on Dec. 10 and a marquee showdown between Notre Dame and Georgia on Dec. 18. Loyola Chicago will take on Clemson, Memphis will face Auburn and Wake Forest matches up with LSU as part of the event.

Last year, Auburn, Clemson and LSU took part in the event and are coming back to play in it once again this coming year. All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks, according to the announcement.

LSU sends offer to son of former New Orleans NBA favorite

COMPTON, Ca. (WVUE) - There’s a possibility that the son of a former New Orleans NBA great may become an LSU Tiger. LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has given an offer to four-star recruit Andrej Stojakovic, according to a social media post from AAU team Compton Magic out of California.
Arkansas’s high school student-athlete Jianna Morris announce her commitment to the Lady Techsters basketball program

WEST MONRO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana tech women’s basketball has a new commit for the Lady Techsters 2023 recruiting class. Rising senior point guard Jianna Morris who hails from Arkansas announced on twitter account the big news Saturday morning on July 2nd, 2022. Morris, who’s part of the recruiting class of 2023 released a video […]
New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
Beat the heat with an ice-cold watermelon

Hamburgers and hot dogs are common for Fourth of July cookouts, and another traditional menu item is an ice-cold watermelon. In Louisiana, Washington Parish melons are ripe and ready to top off your holiday meal. LSU AgCenter correspondent Craig Gautreaux says now is a good time to get one.
FOX 8 bids farewell to Kim Holden

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thoughtful, kind, dependable, wise, loyal, dedicated, mentor, friend: all of these are words used to describe Kim Holden by her colleagues who have worked alongside her for years. After 34 years at FOX 8, Kim has decided to retire. Kim is a Louisiana girl through and...
The Bulls are Back in New Orleans

In addition to all the cultural celebrations and festivities New Orleans celebrates, none can get more interesting than the Running of the Bulls event happening this summer. Now if you are a world-traveler or have heard of this event before, you know it originates in Pamplona, Spain and is held every July 7 to 14. Knowing this, how did it come to New Orleans? Did the city get actual bulls to fun freely throughout the French Quarter? Before these questions are answered, let's first look at the history of this tradition in Pamplona and how it comes to entertain New Orleans residents.
Newell: LaToya Cantrell is the Mayor of America’s murder capital

We made it to the top again! New Orleans is the murder capital of the United States. As of Friday there have been 148 murders in New Orleans this year. The city is averaging 36.8 murders per 100,000 people. Baltimore is second with 29.1, Birmingham at 28, St. Louis with 27.5, and Milwaukee at 19.
Grab a Bite at Some of New Orleans’ Favorite Black-Owned Restaurants

A Blend of All the Best Flavors, Spices, and Cuisine. Drawing spices, flavors, and culinary inspiration from around the world, it's no surprise that the Crescent City is home to some of the best cuisine and restaurants that you can come by. Sometimes, all it takes to get an incredible po'boy that hits the spot or hot, savory pho or whatever else you might be craving is an easy walk down your neighborhood street or a simple turn of a corner. Whether you've lived in New Orleans all your life or are just visiting for the weekend, here are a few black-owned restaurants you've got to try.
After days of concerts & seminars, Essence Fest-goers begin heading home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While some Essence Festival-goers remain in town for the 4th of July celebration many others began heading home. And people who make their living shuttling passengers say the multi-day festival provided a huge boost to their business. Louis Armstrong International Airport was busy as thousands of...
5 carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two women were carjacked in the 1400 block of North Derbigny Street (map) in Treme at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Just after getting into their vehicle, they heard a loud knock on the window and turned to find man with a gun. They got out and the man took the the vehicle — a 2017 grey Honda Accord Sport with the Louisiana license plate 313DRT — and drove away, according to police.
Current and former Louisiana jail inmates earn diplomas

Graduates’ caps and gowns replaced prison uniforms as 14 current and three former inmates at the Lafourche Parish jail received diplomas. Two graduated from college, one with a bachelor’s and the other with an associate’s degree. Fifteen others, including three former inmates, received their high school equivalency diplomas.
New Orleans on track to have one of its deadliest years ever

NEW ORLEANS — Shevelle Fontenette says the growing number of young people gunned down on the streets of New Orleans touches her heart. “It really saddens me to know that so much crime and it’s the younger kids that are doing it,” Fontenette said. Her 19-year-old son...
