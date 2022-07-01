ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

NEW: Ole Miss basketball season tickets on sale now

By Ben Garrett about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis

This Ole Miss basketball story was provided by Ole Miss Athletics Media Relations

OXFORD, Miss. – Rebel fans can reserve their seats at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, as season tickets for the 2022-23 Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams are on sale now.

Non-conference schedules for both teams are still being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks, with SEC schedules and tipoff times announced in the fall. Fans can purchase season tickets at OleMissTix.com or by calling 662-915-7167.

Ole Miss women’s basketball is coming off one of the most record breaking campaigns in program history, as the Rebels reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 seasons. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin looks to keep that success going into her fifth season, returning a key core in starters Madison Scott and Snudda Collins, as well as the reigning SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year, Angel Baker.

Fresh faces are also abundant for the Rebels with eight newcomers, including the nation’s No. 17 transfer in Myah Taylor and tenacious defender Rita Igbokwe. Ole Miss went 23-9 in 2021-22 for its 20th season with 20 wins, reached 10 wins in SEC play for the second time in program history, and appeared in its first SEC Tournament Semifinal game since 1993.

The Rebel men, meanwhile, enter year five under head coach Kermit Davis, and will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin – as well as eight brand new additions. The Rebels added ESPN’s 12th-ranked high school signing class for 2022-23 with top-100 signees No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 190, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) and fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy).

Additionally, Ole Miss has added four transfers for the 2022-23 season: Jackson State graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi); Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas); Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba (Forward, 6-11, 225, Montgomery, Alabama); and Buffalo transfer Josh Mballa (Forward, 6-7, 220, Bordeaux, France).

