Duchess Kate Once Had Candles Made of Her Signature Jo Malone Scent

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Whenever we want to create a certain type of atmosphere, lighting a candle is our go-to move. Be it a solo spa night, romantic date or even an exhausting work-from-home day that's seemingly never-ending, a candle always enhances the mood. This also seems to be the case for Kate Middleton . On her wedding day, she made sure the venue exuded the exact vibe she wanted!

If you want to get a whiff of the royal wedding (and who doesn't?), you can pick up this specific orange blossom scent from Jo Malone . Duchess Kate herself loves this scent so much, she simply needed the wonderful aroma to waft through the hallowed halls of Westminster Abbey.

Get the Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne Spray for $69 on Amazon!

According to Vogue , Kate Middleton reportedly had candles made from the the Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne Spray , which were lit as she walked down the aisle to exchange her vows (in front of millions of viewers worldwide). If you want to channel this energy, you can get the perfume version to spritz whenever you please! The scent is fresh, bright and ideal for the summertime. There are notes of clementine leaves, orange and water lily that make you feel like you're in the most luscious garden in the world.

Get the Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne Spray for $69 on Amazon!

This perfume may be a bit pricey, but shoppers say it's completely worth it. There's a reason why the brand is beloved by countless celebrities! They describe the scent as "unique," and say it reminds them of "sitting outside on a warm night and being able to smell flowers from your garden." Who doesn't want to feel like that at all times? Plus, when anyone compliments you on your fragrance, you can tell them Kate Middleton herself used this scent on her wedding day. This is the perfect perfume to wear for special occasions to feel like a royal — or whenever you want to upgrade any everyday activity!

Get the Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne Spray for $69 on Amazon!

