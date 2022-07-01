ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nelson Castaneda Dead after Hit-and-Run on DeSoto Avenue [Canoga Park, CA]

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article20-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Crash on Vanowen Street. The crash happened on June 28th at 12:30 a.m. on DeSoto Avenue and Vanowen Street, according to police. Furthermore, reports revealed that a Dodge Ram truck ran through a red light and then struck a Lexus in the area. Because of...

KTLA

Canoga Park man remembered after death in hit-and-run crash

Five days after a hit-and-run crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Abraham Martel, friends and family gathered to remember the Canoga Park resident and call for accountability from the driver who hit him. Martel, who also is known as Nelson Abraham Casteneda, was driving a Lexus sedan that was struck by a black Dodge Ram […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
