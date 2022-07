Stay hydrated and use sunscreen the next week or so. It is gonna get HOT. So get to work today and I am all excited for what's ahead. I typically take a look at the forecast and I see triple digits for Wichita Falls every day for the 10 day forecast. Yikes, drink plenty of water folks it's gonna be a hot one for awhile. However, I learned it's not just us roasting. I am used to Wichita Falls being one of the hottest places on the map, but it looks like a 'Heat Dome' is traveling west of Memphis and is going to be affecting us here.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO