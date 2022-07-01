ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Traffic Advisories For Superior 4th Of July Events

By Steve Tanko
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Superior has a long standing tradition of celebrating Independence Day-4th of July. This year will be no different. Organizers have a full slate of activities planned - including the perennial car show, parade, and fireworks. And with things getting a little bit more back to normal, officials are...

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Cloquet closing off parking areas for 4th of July parade

Cloquet Police are issuing a reminder to residents on areas that will be closed off for the 4th of July parades. These areas will be blocked off overnight for the parade and the staging area. The following areas include:. • Cloquet Ave from 22 St to 8 St. • 18...
CLOQUET, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth postpones fireworks, Fourth Fest celebrations due to weather

DULUTH, MN -- The city of Duluth is postponing its 4th of July fireworks display and Fourth Fest event due to poor weather in the forecast Monday night. The fireworks were supposed to go off around 10:10 p.m. Monday, with gates for Fourth Fest’s live music and entertainment opening at 4:30 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth And Superior Postpone 4th Of July Festivities

Both the City of Duluth and the City of Superior have postponed all 4th of July events and festivities, and both have named either a tentative date or a replacement date. The DECC posted for the City of Duluth and posted for Fourthfest, sharing the new plans for Duluth. The fireworks, which were to be held in conjunction with the DECC, announced that they are looking at July 8th as a new date and everything scheduled for Monday evening, but do be aware this is only tentative. More information will be coming soon.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Keewatin, Red Cliff, Duluth

Keewatin, MN -- The City of Keewatin is looking to fill some of their City Council Seats. They are now accepting applications for positions on the Library Board, Economic Development team and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications are being accepted until Friday, July 22nd. If you would like to apply, click here (LINK).
KEEWATIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superior, WI
Cars
State
Wisconsin State
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet police arrest juvenile after shots fired

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- On Sunday, Cloquet police arrested a juvenile male suspect after a Saturday night shooting. At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Cloquet Police Officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street. They told the officer someone had shot at...
CLOQUET, MN
KOOL 101.7

Garfield Avenue Intersection Closures June 29 + 30 In Duluth

The main route on and off the Blatnik Bridge on the Minnesota side in Duluth will see intersection closures that will bring major traffic impacts to drivers for two days this week. The expected impacts are so large that the Minnesota Department of Transportation is suggesting that drivers try to utilize the Bong Bridge instead for the two day stretch.
boreal.org

Police: One teen fatally shoots another in Duluth

One 17-year-old is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Duluth on Saturday, police say. According to information from the Duluth police department, officers were called to the area around North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street for a report of a shooting. When police...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fireworks Show#Traffic Advisories For#Traffic Advisory
boreal.org

Parade of thunderstorms today

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • July 4, 2022. A moisture rich atmosphere will provide plenty of fuel for several rounds of thunderstorms today. Storms will contain heavy rain and as the day wears on large hail and damaging wind will become more of a threat this afternoon south of Highway 2.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
streetfoodblog.com

Duluth: Chicken Metropolis – Excellent Duluth Day

Raptors: The sight of a bald eagle stirs an individual. I used to dwell in additional southerly climes the place they have been much less widespread, so it has been a deal with to see one every so often up right here. I noticed them quite a bit after my divorce, once I needed to drive midway by means of Minnesota each two weeks to alternate my daughter like a prisoner. I identified bald eagles to my youngster on these drives, barely in a position to comprise my pleasure, whereas she did that child act of being tired of every thing. Later I visited her at her mother’s home in a rural Winona valley. There was a discipline of tilled earth on the dust highway to their residence, and it was positively overrun with bald eagles. As I drove previous, I noticed fifty of them collectively strolling round within the mud with their soiled talons. I mentioned to my daughter, “Now I perceive why you’re by no means excited to see a bald eagle — you see so a lot of them day-after-day, they’re like rats right here.” She mentioned, “Yup.”
DULUTH, MN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Ashland, WI USA

My dog takes me to the same tree every day to examine on his walk. I had noticed the heart in the tree for awhile but finally decided to investigate further!
ASHLAND, WI
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
Bring Me The News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. The sheriff's...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Juvenile Arrested After Shooting At Other Minors, Then A Car In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A juvenile boy is in custody after Cloquet police say he was responsible for a shooting there this weekend. Cloquet police say an officer was flagged down on Saturday night at 11:15 near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street by three people in a car riddled with bullet holes, who said that they were just shot at.
CLOQUET, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy