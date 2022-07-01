UPDATE: Recent Health Department Report Released on Hardees in Circleville

Circleville – A 33-year-old man is facing almost a dozen charges of theft after a week-long crime spree from the local Walmart. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s department, Gary Bigham started theft from Walmart on 6/28/22 when he ran out of the front doors of the store with a swimming pool, and then came back hours later to steal a sweeper and some pop. Even though Walmart loss prevention filed the charges and was able to identify the man, he wasn’t caught yet. Walmart reported that Bigham came in every day since then, but was not caught in the act of theft until 7/02/22 when he was seen concealing 6 4-packs of broad head arrows and 1 cordless vacuum, he was also able to get outside and away without being arrested. The next day Bigham stole a coffee maker and a hart sweeper, he left at 11:27 am he came back in at 11:35 am where he threw a large Tv in a cart and rolled it back out the front doors he was also able to elude capture.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO