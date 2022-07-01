ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

UPDATE: Recent Health Department Report Released on Hardees in Circleville

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircleville – Hardees is closed and has been closed for several days after two very concerning health department reports over the last three weeks. The health department originally visited the restaurant on June 14th and found some serious health code violations including several infestations of Mice and insects....

www.sciotopost.com

sciotovalleyguardian.com

New car wash tunnels coming to Chillicothe and Washington Court House

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A growing car wash company is expanding its footprint in southern Ohio. Ultimate Shine Car Wash is a family-owned business established in 2005 with 14 locations throughout East Tennessee and Western Virginia, with plans to put roots down in Ross and Fayette counties, among other areas in Ohio this year.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dobbs fallout: Med student plans to leave Ohio, doctors warn of shortage

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Popular Clintonville pizzeria temporarily closes after catching fire

Harvest Bar + Kitchen has temporarily closed following a fire that broke out within the restaurant on July 1. There’s currently no word on what caused the fire, which took place on Friday evening. Several Harvest patrons posted photos and videos that showed flames and a cloud of smoke on the roof of the building, located at 2885 N. High St. in Clintonville.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

BW officials approve personnel moves

SUNBURY — Many business items, including the hiring of a new superintendent, took place at the Big Walnut Local Schools Board of Education meeting on June 16. Incoming Superintendent Ryan P. McLane was present at the meeting. He will begin on Aug. 1. The board approved a three-year contract for McLane and also authorized him as the purchasing agent for the district through September.
SUNBURY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WPAFB is at Health Protection level BRAVO due to rising Covid cases

FAIRBORN — UPDATE @ 3:12 p.m. Wright Patterson Air Force Base said on its Facebook Page that more information will be posted Tuesday as information is available. Wright Patterson Air Force Base announced on its website Sunday afternoon and social media that it has transition to Health Protection level BRAVO due to the steadily rising number COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at the base.
FAIRBORN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Humane Society of Delaware County is in crisis mode

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many local dog shelters are in crisis mode as the intake on new animals increases. The Humane Society of Delaware County is at 122 percent capacity. Jana Cassidy, the executive director of the Humane Society of Delaware County joins Good Day Columbus with more on how you can help ease the problem.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Families have berry nice Sunday at Licking County fruit farm

ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day celebrations continue across central Ohio. Some taking to the water, some watching those fireworks, and others, enjoying our region’s agricultural offerings. Over the weekend, the Patch on 37, which is part of the Lynd Fruit Farm family, opened to let customers pick raspberries. Both black and red berries […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire leaves 1 person dead in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Smoke stains and scorched debris are among the remains after an early morning apartment fire on the city’s southwest side. Firefighters from the Franklin Township Fire Department responded to reports of a deadly fire just after midnight Tuesday at an apartment building in the 700 block of Brown Road, officials said. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

City welcomes Hot Head Burritos

The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Hot Head Burritos, located at 1377 Leesburg Ave., with a new business plaque. Hot Head Burritos is open seven days a week. Check out its Facebook page for specific store hours.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
WHIZ

Man Charged with 5th OVI

A Zanesville man is facing charges for his fifth OVI. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Sunday, July 3, 47-year-old Jason Evans was operating a vehicle westbound on US 22 in Muskingum County when he was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop authorities said Evans was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fight breaks out in Chillicothe over spilled Kool-Aid

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a residence on Moccasin Road due to a fight that broke out between two adult brothers over spilled Kool-Aid. According to one of the brothers and his wife, the fight began when the other sibling became intoxicated and spilled...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Residential Fire Suffers Extensive Damage in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Ohio – On Saturday morning the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Department along with New Straitsville Fire responded to a residential structure fire in the 200 block of Davis St in Perry County. The recently vacated house had extensive fire damage upon arrival. No one was injured in the fire...
SHAWNEE, OH
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: Wayne Clark

Sean Fennell sits down with Wayne Clark to discuss the numerous things the Veterans Appreciation Foundation do for the veterans of Zanesville and Muskingum County.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Man Charged with Week-Long Theft Crime Spree from Walmart

Circleville – A 33-year-old man is facing almost a dozen charges of theft after a week-long crime spree from the local Walmart. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s department, Gary Bigham started theft from Walmart on 6/28/22 when he ran out of the front doors of the store with a swimming pool, and then came back hours later to steal a sweeper and some pop. Even though Walmart loss prevention filed the charges and was able to identify the man, he wasn’t caught yet. Walmart reported that Bigham came in every day since then, but was not caught in the act of theft until 7/02/22 when he was seen concealing 6 4-packs of broad head arrows and 1 cordless vacuum, he was also able to get outside and away without being arrested. The next day Bigham stole a coffee maker and a hart sweeper, he left at 11:27 am he came back in at 11:35 am where he threw a large Tv in a cart and rolled it back out the front doors he was also able to elude capture.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WKBN

One dead in Ohio, sheriff’s office says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Mifflin Township on Sunday night. According to a sheriff’s office tweet, the incident took place on the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue. The post was made at 10:02 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies said they are interviewing a person of interest.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

AEP ready for state regulators to review forced power outages

Ohio utility regulators are looking into forced power outages in which a quarter of a million customers of AEP lost power after severe storms last month. AEP President and COO Mark Reitter said its transmission organization is "working hard" to understand what happened after storms on June 13 took down over 350 poles and 2,100 wires, followed by several days with temperatures above 90 degrees.
OHIO STATE

