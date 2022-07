In our Sony WH-1000XM5 summary post, we covered all the new features available with this latest release, stating how there are changes across the board and an increased price tag. Now, that last factor got us thinking about whether the Sony-WH1000XM4 is still worth considering, with the primary thought being, Yes. And Sony choosing to keep around the previous generation a price cut in most regions further supports the answer to the question.

