The Miami Dolphins thought very highly of Liam Eichenberg when they traded up for him in round two during the 2021 NFL Draft. Eichenberg’s rookie season left a lot to be desired and was really more a showcase of bad coaching than anything else. To be fair, Lemuel Jeane-Pierre wasn’t ready to handle the coaching duty that Brian Flores handed him. He knew that, in fact, so much so that he opted to remain in Miami as an assistant to Matt Applebaum where he could learn more about the job.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO