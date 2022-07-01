ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.1.22

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Nevada’s highly competitive U.S. Senate race, Republican Adam Laxalt doesn’t generally push his opposition to abortion rights, but last month, he was more candid during an event with faith leaders. The Nevada Independent reported on audio it obtained in...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

James Carville's Message to Democrats

Democratic Political Consultant James Carville joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the issues of inflation, the Supreme Court rulings on Abortion, and the upcoming midterm election. July 4, 2022.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
City
Manhattan, NV
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Laxalt
MSNBC

The nightmarish reality of the GOP's hope for a total abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s elimination of the constitutional right to an abortion in America marked the shocking fulfillment of a decadeslong lobbying effort by the American anti-abortion movement and the GOP agenda to radicalize the court to the point where it would overturn what appeared to be settled legal rights. But just hours after the decision came out, top Republicans already had their eye on something else.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

‘Liberal’ doesn’t always mean what the right thinks it means

In June 2019, as a G-20 summit was poised to get underway, Russia’s Vladimir Putin echoed one of this favorite claims about Western-style liberalism: It’s “become obsolete,” the authoritarian leader declared. Soon after, at the same international gathering, a reporter asked Donald Trump for his reaction....
POTUS
MSNBC

America's cracks are showing this Fourth of July

One year ago, as America celebrated its 245th birthday, I wrote that “it is increasingly and depressingly clear that America is becoming two very different countries: a blue one and a red one, with little in shared identity and vastly different health and economic outcomes.”. As unimaginable as it...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Round Up#Republicans#U S Senate#The Nevada Independent#Nbc News#Democratic#Gop
MSNBC

On gun violence, there’s ‘more work to do,’ but will it get done?

In the aftermath of yesterday’s mass shooting at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill., President Joe Biden issued a written statement that briefly alluded to the prospect of additional policymaking. “I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MSNBC

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls are bankrolling a Trump fanatic

Grocery shopping for your Fourth of July barbecue? As you head down the bread aisle, you may want to hit pause before reaching for your favorite buns. The family members behind Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls are major financial backers of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who backed former President Donald Trump’s coup attempt in 2020 and hopes to be in place to possibly help decide the fate of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

The emerging post-Roe situation in America is so confusing, chaotic, and devastating that even the activists who have been preparing for this moment for years are shaken by it. “This is the new landscape that I never could've fathomed before,” says Robin Marty, Operations Director of the West Alabama Women’s Center, which was forced to immediately stop providing abortions the moment that the Supreme Court announced that it had overturned Roe v. Wade. Marty tells Ali Velshi that state officials in Alabama might make it a crime to even advise patients on how and where they can access abortion. The mere threat of that means that her clinic can’t even provide information about abortion to new patients anymore. “If we have learned anything from the last year, it’s that there aren’t any rules,” she says.July 2, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy