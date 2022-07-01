ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Amtrak sues owner of truck hit in fatal Missouri derailment

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwKii_0gSESflg00

Amtrak is suing the owner of the truck that was hit by a train in Missouri , leading to a fatal derailment.

The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks $75,000 from MS Contracting, which operated the dump truck that was struck by a train on 27 June.

It alleges that the truck’s driver, Billy Dean Barton II, was aware that it was unsafe to cross the tracks when he did so because he could see that the train was on its way toward the crossing.

“Despite the fact that it was unsafe, careless and reckless to do so because of the clearly visible approaching Amtrak Train 4, Barton failed to yield the right of way to the approaching Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4,” the lawsuit states, according to Insider .

Amtrak said in a press release earlier this week that three passengers and the truck driver were killed in the collision.

The train operator says in its lawsuit that MS Contracting is responsible for the crash, claiming that Mr Barton wasn’t properly trained.

Amtrak claims that MS Contracting “negligently, carelessly and recklessly failed to properly train and supervise its employees, including Bill Barton, causing the collision and derailment of Amtrak Train 4”.

More than 240 passengers were on the train at the time of the collision. The train was on the way to Chicago after starting in Los Angeles when the collision occurred near Mendon, Missouri at about 12.24pm local time. Several train cars ended up on their sides.

More than 50 people were injured in the derailment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24T6xX_0gSESflg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jikGt_0gSESflg00

The lawyer representing MS Contracting told KSHB 41 that they’re aware of the legal filing but they’re not currently commenting on the matter.

In a statement on 28 June, Amtrak said: “We are deeply saddened to learn that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now confirming that four people, three passengers and the truck driver, have lost their lives as a result of this grade crossing incident.”

“There are also several reported injuries among the passengers and crew members traveling on the train. Amtrak is working with local authorities to make sure those who are injured get medical care and everyone else receives services and transportation,” they said at the time.

Comments / 19

Terry Scott
4d ago

you don't have to be trained you just need common sense. Just wait until the other law suits come from the passengers on board

Reply
9
123Marley
3d ago

I still think it was suicide by train, especially if what is alleged in lawsuit that the train was clearly visible, is true.

Reply(2)
3
jerrod snyder
2d ago

And they will lose. The wife of driver has counter sued Amtrak because that crossing is one of the worst in the state. No signals and no bars. Has had numerous accidents there and has been on list for inprovements for years that they have failed to do. Sorry to say but Amtrak and possible the state will be on the hook for this. Many in the area says you cannot tell a train is coming until it is to late. View covered by trees and other obstructions.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
The Independent

Farmer says deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri ‘was going to happen’ after raising safety alarm

A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon. Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns. “They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
The Independent

‘I saw no signs’: Uncle ‘heartbroken’ after nephew arrested over 4 July shooting

The uncle of the suspected Chicago parade shooter says he is “heartbroken” after the incident.At least six people were killed and dozens more injured after the gunman opened fire on crowds in the suburb of Highland Park.Robert E Crimo, 22, has been arrested by police and speaking after the incident, his uncle offered his deep condolences and apologised to victims.“I’m heartbroken, my heart just shattered to hear this, I can’t believe it,” Paul Crimo said.“There were no warning signs, I saw him yesterday evening.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago paradeChicago shooting witness recalls desperate search for son amid terrifying incidentPolice arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago-area parade
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#Amtrak Southwest#Amtrak Train 4
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground

Play stupid games… win stupid prizes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that getting close to wildlife at Yellowstone National Park is incredibly dangerous, for both yourself and the wildlife. On top of that, you can face jail time for messing with the wildlife at the park. Of course, even with the park at half capacity… idiots abound. People choose not to listen, and are willing to risk their safety and their criminal record for the brief feeling […] The post Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Independent

Abandoned bus mysteriously found blocking a country lane in Kent

An abandoned bus has been found mysteriously abandoned on a country road in Kent.A motorist discovered the ditched vehicle while driving on the A227 last Monday (27 June).This eerie dashcam footage shows the bus blocking the road."There were no other people around apart from the other van, no hazards, no warning signs on approach", the motorist said.Kent Police said the bus was moved from the scene and records do not show that any other vehicle was involved.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonConvoy of ice cream trucks form funeral procession for veteran sellerIsrael army says it shot down Hezbollah drones approaching gas rig
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

11-year-old boy dies from fireworks injury in Indiana

An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said. Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday. He was playing with fireworks on...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

728K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy