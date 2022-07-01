ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain and Giffords

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJnHe_0gSERnrh00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington , gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate.

Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay , the New York City nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose that was pumped into an arm in the United States, the White House announced Friday.

Biden’s honors list, which the White House shared first with The Associated Press, includes both living and deceased honorees from the worlds of Hollywood, sports, politics, the military, academia, and civil rights and social justice advocacy.

The Democratic president will present the medals at the White House next week.

Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4 firework displays

Biden himself is a medal recipient. President Barack Obama honored Biden’s public service as a longtime U.S. senator and vice president by awarding him a Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2017, a week before they left office.

The honorees who’ll receive medals from Biden “have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities, and across the world, while blazing trails for generations to come,” the White House said.

The honor is reserved for people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal public or private endeavors, the White House said.

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, winning 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. She is an outspoken advocate on issues that are very personal to her, including athletes’ mental health, children in foster care and sexual assault victims.

Lindsay became an advocate for COVID-19 vaccinations after receiving the first dose in the U.S.

McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018, spent more than five years in captivity in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Navy. He later represented Arizona in both houses of Congress and was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008. Biden said McCain was a “dear friend” and “a hero.”

Fallen officer’s son sworn in 8 years after father’s death

Washington is a double Oscar-winning actor, director and producer. He also has a Tony award, two Golden Globes and the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a longtime spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The other 13 medal recipients are:

— Sister Simone Campbell. Campbell is a member of the Sister of Social Service and a former executive director of NETWRK, a Catholic social justice organization. She is an advocate for economic justice, overhauling the U.S. immigration system and health care policy.

— Julieta Garcia. A former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville, Garcia was the first Latina to become a college president, the White House said. She was named one of the nation’s best college presidents by Time magazine.

Gabrielle Giffords . A former U.S. House member from Arizona, the Democrat founded Giffords, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence. She was shot in the head in January 2011 during a constituent event in Tucson and was gravely wounded.

— Fred Gray. Gray was one of the first Black members of the Alabama Legislature after Reconstruction. He was a prominent civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Martin Luther King Jr.

— Steve Jobs. Jobs was the co-founder, chief executive and chair of Apple Inc. He died in 2011.

— Father Alexander Karloutsos. Karloutsos is the assistant to Archbishop Demetrios of America. The White House said Karloutsos has counseled several U.S. presidents.

Khizr Khan . An immigrant from Pakistan, Khan’s Army officer son was killed in Iraq. Khan gained national prominence, and became a target of Donald Trump’s wrath, after speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

— Diane Nash. A founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Nash organized some of the most important 20th century civil rights campaigns and worked with King.

Megan Rapinoe . The Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup soccer champion captains the OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights who has appeared at Biden’s White House.

— Alan Simpson. The retired U.S. senator from Wyoming served with Biden and has been a prominent advocate for campaign finance reform, responsible governance and marriage equality.

— Richard Trumka. Trumka had been president of the 12.5 million-member AFL-CIO for more than a decade at the time of his August 2021 death. He was a past president of the United Mine Workers.

— Wilma Vaught. A brigadier general, Vaught is one of the most decorated women in U.S. military history, breaking gender barriers as she has risen through the ranks. When Vaught retired in 1985, she was one of only seven female generals in the Armed Forces.

— Raúl Yzaguirre. A civil rights advocate, Yzaguirre was president and CEO of the National Council of La Raza for 30 years. He served as U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic under Obama.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Former Trump aides seek singles for Thiel-backed dating app

(The Hill) – At a hip basement bar in Washington’s Shaw neighborhood on a recent Thursday night, singles from conservative nonprofits, GOP Capitol Hill offices and right-leaning media groups sipped craft cocktails from an open bar under the glow of neon lights, part of an effort to build buzz and a user base for a new dating app created by former Trump White House staffers and backed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Newsweek

Liz Cheney's Chances vs. Donald Trump of Winning 2024 GOP Primary

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney would face a mammoth task to win the GOP nomination over Donald Trump, should they both choose to run in 2024, according to polls and betting odds. In a recent interview with ABC, Cheney acknowledged there is a possibility that she may run for president in...
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after gunfight with bounty hunters: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man who shot at bounty hunters on Clearview Drive was arrested Tuesday. After shooting at the bounty hunters, who he thought were police, the man barricaded himself in a home did not surrender until SWAT was on the scene, according to police. Officers said two bounty hunters […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Nash
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Simone Campbell
Person
John Mccain
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Richard Trumka
Fox News

100-year-old WWII vet breaks down, says this isn't the ‘country we fought for’: ‘I am so upset’

Much of what American soldiers fought for in World War II has "gone down the drain," according to U.S. Marine Carl Spurlin Dekel, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week. Dekel says serving his country in WWII was the most important thing he ever did, according to Fox 13. The veteran and Silver Star holder says he wouldn't hesitate to put his life on the line again, but regrets that the U.S. has slipped away from what he remembers.
MILITARY
WKRG News 5

Bank robbery on Creighton Road: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (10:44 a.m.): Pensacola Police say a man walked into Truist Bank Tuesday morning, handed a teller a note demanding cash, threatened to “kill everybody in the bank,” and left with an “undisclosed amount of cash.” Police said the suspect, a man believed to be in his 70s, fled after the robbery. His identity is […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Prichard, 1 charged with murder

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police charged one man with murder after a man was found dead early Monday morning at the 500 block of W. Main Street. Cleavland L. Goodwin, 38, was found dead after officers were called to the block Monday, July 4 around 4 a.m. Prichard Police believe Goodwin was shot after […]
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#The U S Senate#The White House#The Associated Press#Democratic
WKRG News 5

Police looking for help in alleged scam case in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police say they need the public’s help. They’re asking anyone who’s had contact with businesses connected to Jason Ryan Quinnelly to reach out to them. According to a post made Friday afternoon, Quinnelly has been attached to certain businesses and alleged scams in the area. They’re asking anyone […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman stabbed picking up child from Theodore home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Saturday morning at home in Theodore. According to Mobile Police, the suspect contacted the victim asking her to pick up her son from a home in the 6900 block of Cary Hamilton Road in Theodore at about 12:30 Saturday morning. “When […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores man dies in Fort Morgan Crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)  — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a man from Gulf Shores. A news release from ALEA says a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Robert Felts Jr. of Gulf Shores collided head-on with another vehicle on Fort Morgan Road Thursday night at about 11 pm. […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified as a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy