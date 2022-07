July 7–10 History buffs and Lake Erie-lovers alike can find something to do at the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival at North Coast Harbor. This four-day festival offers Clevelanders the chance to board tall ships, talk with captains, learn about history and more. The festival will open Thursday with a Parade of Sail featuring ships from the U.S., Canada and Spain. There also will be fireworks, live entertainment, food and more.

