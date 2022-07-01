87-year-old offers car service around Northfield, up to Twin Cities

Whenever Evelyn Estenson returns to Northfield with City Gal Transportation service, she knows her driver will wait to make sure she has safely entered her townhome before driving away.

That's just one of the small courtesies experienced driver — and grandmother — Virginia "Ginny" Klinger extends to her growing list of Northfield-area customers.

Klinger started City Gal Transportation a year ago after passing a city inspection, a Minnesota Department of Transportation inspection and becoming officially licensed to drive clients.

Driving has been a way of life for Klinger, who drove a semi-tractor trailer for 17 years, a Greyhound bus for one year, and hauled ammunition and other classified cargo for a private company with government contracts.

She also worked at the gift shop at Three Links before COVID-19's spread temporarily shut down the business.

"I love people, but I also love driving," she said while sitting at a local coffee shop during one of her rare morning breaks. And despite a serious crash that nearly took her life, the 87-year-old remains at the wheel.

The crash

A month into her new business, Klinger was on her way to pick up a client minutes before 9 p.m. She had just turned off of Jefferson Road onto Heritage Drive when her car was suddenly t-boned by another car directly into the driver's side.

Klinger's car flipped over onto its hood, leaving her hanging upside down by her seat belt.

The car that hit her, which, according to the police report, was driven by a 52-year old woman from Eagan, sped off into the night.

Klinger, who has four daughters, one of whom lives in Northfield, was able to call 911.

"I couldn't breathe," she recalled. "The cop had to literally cut the seat belt off. Getting me out of the wreck was difficult because I have two steel rods in my back, and artificial hips and knees."

She was taken to Northfield Hospital + Clinics by a Cannon Valley rescue squad since that night most of Northfield's rescue vehicles were responding to a multiple car crash on Highway 35.

After spending four-to-five days recovering at the hospital, she wasn't able to resume driving for about a month.

"That took a toll on me, but there's still a pulse here," she said, her blue eyes twinkling.

Customer service

Since her previous car was totaled, Klinger purchased another car, this time a Honda CRV hybrid. She joined the Northfield Chamber of Commerce to help spread the word about her female-friendly business. She talked with area hotels and left business cards at their check-in counters.

Business picked up steadily. Carleton College and St. Olaf College students and professors began calling her to book rides to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. She estimates that she makes one to five airport runs a day.

"Female students from other countries have told me they feel safer with a woman driver," Klinger explained. "Some are so relieved to see a woman behind the wheel. Especially in the middle of the night."

She's had clients from Africa, Jamaica, Asia, Russia and the Middle East. She's also driven a lot of college professors who come into the two Northfield campuses for conferences and workshops.

She said some students, particularly international students, are petrified by news accounts of male drivers of hired car services who prey on young vulnerable women.

Klinger said she has to be available all the time, since the job has no set hours. Same goes for the weather.

"I drive in rain or shine, even blizzards" she said. "The only time I have refused booking a ride was during an ice storm."

With the rising price of a gallon of gas, Klinger checks daily and adjusts her rates accordingly.

"Life was a lot different when gas was $1.79 a gallon, rather than $4.79," she said. Now, she charges $65 for one passenger; $75 for two or three and $80 for four. Her car comfortably holds four passengers.

Not just airport runs

While approximately 75% of her fares are airport-related, she said 15% of her business involves driving for special occasions, like weddings, the remainder of her time is spent driving customers like Evelyn Estenson to appointments around town.

Estenson, who stopped driving a year ago because of macular degeneration, said she relies on Klinger to drive her to her hair salon, the grocery store and to her medical appointments.

"Ginny has been my answer to getting around," said Estenson. "I feel safe with her. She's a good driver, and we have good conversations when we both feel like talking. It's been a good experience."

Klinger said she enjoys talking with her customers, if that's what they want to do during the 45-minute ride to or from the airport or shorter rides around town. She said she always knows by their body language if they'd prefer to read or nap.

"I can connect with all age groups," she said. "I feel gratified when I have repeat customers, because I know they can trust me to be early and get them to their destination safely."

Klinger said she doesn't do hugs, but she likes high fives and smiles.

The only thing concerning Klinger these days are Northfield's trains and the summer construction.

"It will be a blessing when the Fifth Street bridge reopens," she said.