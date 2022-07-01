ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

87-year-old offers car service around Northfield, up to Twin Cities

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

Whenever Evelyn Estenson returns to Northfield with City Gal Transportation service, she knows her driver will wait to make sure she has safely entered her townhome before driving away.

That's just one of the small courtesies experienced driver — and grandmother — Virginia "Ginny" Klinger extends to her growing list of Northfield-area customers.

Klinger started City Gal Transportation a year ago after passing a city inspection, a Minnesota Department of Transportation inspection and becoming officially licensed to drive clients.

Driving has been a way of life for Klinger, who drove a semi-tractor trailer for 17 years, a Greyhound bus for one year, and hauled ammunition and other classified cargo for a private company with government contracts.

She also worked at the gift shop at Three Links before COVID-19's spread temporarily shut down the business.

"I love people, but I also love driving," she said while sitting at a local coffee shop during one of her rare morning breaks. And despite a serious crash that nearly took her life, the 87-year-old remains at the wheel.

The crash

A month into her new business, Klinger was on her way to pick up a client minutes before 9 p.m. She had just turned off of Jefferson Road onto Heritage Drive when her car was suddenly t-boned by another car directly into the driver's side.

Klinger's car flipped over onto its hood, leaving her hanging upside down by her seat belt.

The car that hit her, which, according to the police report, was driven by a 52-year old woman from Eagan, sped off into the night.

Klinger, who has four daughters, one of whom lives in Northfield, was able to call 911.

"I couldn't breathe," she recalled. "The cop had to literally cut the seat belt off. Getting me out of the wreck was difficult because I have two steel rods in my back, and artificial hips and knees."

She was taken to Northfield Hospital + Clinics by a Cannon Valley rescue squad since that night most of Northfield's rescue vehicles were responding to a multiple car crash on Highway 35.

After spending four-to-five days recovering at the hospital, she wasn't able to resume driving for about a month.

"That took a toll on me, but there's still a pulse here," she said, her blue eyes twinkling.

Customer service

Since her previous car was totaled, Klinger purchased another car, this time a Honda CRV hybrid. She joined the Northfield Chamber of Commerce to help spread the word about her female-friendly business. She talked with area hotels and left business cards at their check-in counters.

Business picked up steadily. Carleton College and St. Olaf College students and professors began calling her to book rides to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. She estimates that she makes one to five airport runs a day.

"Female students from other countries have told me they feel safer with a woman driver," Klinger explained. "Some are so relieved to see a woman behind the wheel. Especially in the middle of the night."

She's had clients from Africa, Jamaica, Asia, Russia and the Middle East. She's also driven a lot of college professors who come into the two Northfield campuses for conferences and workshops.

She said some students, particularly international students, are petrified by news accounts of male drivers of hired car services who prey on young vulnerable women.

Klinger said she has to be available all the time, since the job has no set hours. Same goes for the weather.

"I drive in rain or shine, even blizzards" she said. "The only time I have refused booking a ride was during an ice storm."

With the rising price of a gallon of gas, Klinger checks daily and adjusts her rates accordingly.

"Life was a lot different when gas was $1.79 a gallon, rather than $4.79," she said. Now, she charges $65 for one passenger; $75 for two or three and $80 for four. Her car comfortably holds four passengers.

Not just airport runs

While approximately 75% of her fares are airport-related, she said 15% of her business involves driving for special occasions, like weddings, the remainder of her time is spent driving customers like Evelyn Estenson to appointments around town.

Estenson, who stopped driving a year ago because of macular degeneration, said she relies on Klinger to drive her to her hair salon, the grocery store and to her medical appointments.

"Ginny has been my answer to getting around," said Estenson. "I feel safe with her. She's a good driver, and we have good conversations when we both feel like talking. It's been a good experience."

Klinger said she enjoys talking with her customers, if that's what they want to do during the 45-minute ride to or from the airport or shorter rides around town. She said she always knows by their body language if they'd prefer to read or nap.

"I can connect with all age groups," she said. "I feel gratified when I have repeat customers, because I know they can trust me to be early and get them to their destination safely."

Klinger said she doesn't do hugs, but she likes high fives and smiles.

The only thing concerning Klinger these days are Northfield's trains and the summer construction.

"It will be a blessing when the Fifth Street bridge reopens," she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Hennepin County EMT association balks at 'jump car' plan

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County EMS is starting a new pilot program to be able to respond to calls faster. The agency says there are increased wait times right now due to an unprecedented increase in calls for service along with a staffing shortage. Hennepin EMS is hoping to help by implementing a "jump car."
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Bridge work on Hwy 169 tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lane restrictions will begin tomorrow for road construction on Highway 169 north of St. Peter. Road crews will be replacing the span bridge over Robart’s Creek. The project also includes replacing a box culvert bridge as well as pipe replacement. The work is expected to...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Car flipped over in Rochester neighborhood near Costco

(News 6) - A neighborhood in Med City walked out their doors, to a car flipped over in the middle of the street. It happened on Kenosha Dr NW near the Costco in Rochester. Witnesses say the driver of the car fled the scene; Leaving behind a bunch of pills of the dash of the car.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
City
Eagan, MN
State
Virginia State
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Virginia, MN
Northfield, MN
Traffic
wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Twin Cities#Jamaica#Traffic Accident#City Gal Transportation
mygateway.news

Two motorcycle crashes reported

Submitted by Lt. Herman Krieg, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. TOWN OF SPRING LAKE & MAIDEN ROCK, WI – The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has reported on two of several recent motorcycle crashes, the second of which involved a man from Spring Valley, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, June 22,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Hot 104.7

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Delano Independence Day Celebration Among the Biggest in MN

If it’s the 4th of July in Minnesota, one of the communities always near the top of the list for celebrations is the Wright County community of Delano. Some of the big events on the 4th in Delano include the Firecracker 5k, Minnesota’s oldest and largest 4th of July parade with this year’s Grand Marshal, Delano native, former Golden Gopher and now, NHL hockey player Ben Meyers, bingo in the park, FLWA professional wrestling, the KRWC Road Show, and at 10:30 PM, the huge Delano fireworks spectacular.
DELANO, MN
KIMT

Power restored to over 2,000 customers in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Utilities has restored power to all customers experiencing outages Monday morning. RPU says the cause of the outages has not been determined. Previous story below. Rochester, MN -- The weather is already having an impact on all of our holiday plans. Rochester Public Utilities is...
ROCHESTER, MN
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
55
Followers
226
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy