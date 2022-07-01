Can the Seattle Mariners Still Make the Playoffs? | Locked On Mariners

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal believes that the St. Louis Cardinals are in good position in National League Central, but on one condition. The St. Louis Cardinals have had some tough luck to start the regular season. Tyler O’Neill has struggled and been on the Injured List for most of the year. The starting pitching and bullpen depth has once again been tested and is in desperate need of reinforcements.
The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
Plate umpire Jerry Layne had to leave the Colorado Rockies' 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning after a foul tip off the bat of Randal Grichuk struck the upper edge of his face mask. Layne left the field under his own power, escorted...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 139 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .193 batting average with a .616...
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski and manager Charlie Montoyo left in the third inning of Game 2 on Saturday because of a personal matter involving Budzinski, the team said. The Blue Jays' clubhouse was closed after the 11-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto released...
Clayton Kershaw put together another strong outing but the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to capitalize as Craig Kimbrel blew his third save this season in a 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Kershaw pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits and collecting eight strikeouts against just...
The Braves were the hottest team in baseball during the month of June. They finished with a 21-6 record and closed the gap in the division from 10.5 games to just 3.5 on the Mets. The club tied the longest win streak (14) in the modern era along the way as all facets of the squad are clicking.
Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays had a pitcher's worst nightmare this Saturday afternoon. Gausman was struck in the lower leg/ankle area by a line drive off Wando Franco's bat - clocking in at 100 MPH - in Game 1 of a double-header between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said in a statement. "I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts."
Seattle Mariners (40-42, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-35, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -128, Mariners +108; over/under is 7...
Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is a rare breed of player. During the top of the fourth inning of Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres, Rodriguez belted a long home run into the left field seats, his 15th of the season. With the dinger, the rookie joined two Mariners legends in the franchise’s record books. Here’s what Rodriguez accomplished, per ESPN Stats and Info.
The Oakland Athletics take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Athletics Mariners prediction and pick. Frankie Montas goes to the mound for the Athletics, while Robbie Ray takes the rubber for the Mariners. Frankie Montas has a 3.20 ERA. He posted a 4.25 ERA in April but then delivered […]
Things change quickly in today’s NFL. With the departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner there is no longer a link between the 2022 Seattle Seahawks and the Super Bowl roster of the 2013 season. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is the elder statesman of the team and the last remaining member of the 2015 squad.
The Braves announced that right-hander Jay Jackson has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster fellow righty Touki Toussaint has been designated for assignment. Toussaint, 26, was the 16th overall selection of the 2014 draft, taken by the...
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Servais noted that Lewis will see "a healthy dose" of playing time in the outfield during his rehab stint. Before the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year winner was placed on the seven-day injured list on June 1, he exclusively served as Seattle's designated hitter after undergoing knee surgery last summer.
