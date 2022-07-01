ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woj: Boston Celtics Danilo Gallinari's preferred destination after clearing waivers

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics may have an excellent option to use their mini mid-level exception (MLE) on once Danilo Gallinari clears waivers, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. After the San Antonio Spurs finish their anticipated release of the veteran wing, “his preference is to join the Boston Celtics,” Woj reported.

It is not certain Gallinari is the favorite of Boston to use its MLE on. Several other options are reportedly in the mix for that price point. However, if there is mutual interest, it seems very likely the Italian forward will end up a Celtic very soon.

Gallinari is nearly 34 years old, but he has aged especially well in spite of his history of recurring minor injuries. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021-22 season.

UPDATE: The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reports the Celtics expect to sign the Italian wing. Stay locked in for more details on this unfolding story on the Celtics Wire.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
